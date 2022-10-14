ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman County, KS

Cop Shop (10/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/17) At 1:21 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. At 7:29 a.m. a driving / driver complaint was reported in the 400 block of W. US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. Fire. At 10:06 a.m....
Barton County Sheriff's Office Booking Activity (10/17)

BOOKED: Matthew Cooley on two Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $105,000 C/S. BOOKED: Daniel Bartonek on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Curtis Rosas on Barton County District court, after time served. RELEASED: Linus Rupp, Jr., on four Great Bend...
Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Catching Up – Fall 2022

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 1, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought, including all of Barton County. Exceptional drought is continuing to expand. The six to ten-day outlook (October 18 to 22) indicates near normal temperatures to slightly below normal temperatures and 50 to 60% chance of below normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 20 to 26) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Not a promising outlook.
