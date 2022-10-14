Read full article on original website
DA to consider charges in fatal Kan. restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—The Sedgwick County District attorney's office will consider charges against a man in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Veteran of Philadelphia police department will lead Wichita police
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Following a search that started last spring, the City of Wichita announced Tuesday the appointment of Joseph Sullivan to serve as the next chief of police, according to a media release from the city. Sullivan has more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience. As...
Cop Shop (10/17)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/17) At 1:21 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. At 7:29 a.m. a driving / driver complaint was reported in the 400 block of W. US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. Fire. At 10:06 a.m....
Barton County Sheriff's Office Booking Activity (10/17)
BOOKED: Matthew Cooley on two Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $105,000 C/S. BOOKED: Daniel Bartonek on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Curtis Rosas on Barton County District court, after time served. RELEASED: Linus Rupp, Jr., on four Great Bend...
Barton County Clerk: Several ways to vote in general election
The advertisements are an indication: the Nov. 8 general election is quickly approaching. Polling locations around the state will open as early as Oct. 19 for early voting. Barton County Clerk Bev Schmeidler reminds voters that the deadline to register to vote is today, Oct. 18. "If you're not registered...
Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
Barton County Sheriff: Deer rut means extra wildlife on roadways
Wildlife on the roads is just a part of driving in Kansas. It's an even bigger risk each fall as deer begin to migrate more. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir is anticipating another busy season for deer-related accidents. "Typically, there are a couple of things that cause it," he said....
4,500 square-foot daycare in Great Bend to start construction next spring
A 4,500 square-foot group daycare center in Great Bend was approved for a conditional use permit and construction of the facility is expected to begin next spring. The daycare center will serve up to 59 children and will be located at 4507 Farmers Plaza Lane. The $1.6 million project is...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Catching Up – Fall 2022
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 1, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought, including all of Barton County. Exceptional drought is continuing to expand. The six to ten-day outlook (October 18 to 22) indicates near normal temperatures to slightly below normal temperatures and 50 to 60% chance of below normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 20 to 26) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Not a promising outlook.
Great Bend woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
Lady Panthers 5A Sub-State Saturday in Hutch
2:00PM - Hutchinson (27-7) vs Maize (17-19) 20-Min after Match 1 - Great Bend (19-14) vs Goddard Eisenhower (26-10) Hutch/Maize Winner vs Great Bend/Goddard Ike Winner.
