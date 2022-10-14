WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that he is releasing more oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The U.S. strategic reserve contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, and Biden could order an additional release as early as Wednesday, when chief of staff Ron Klain said he is set to deliver remarks on his administration’s efforts to lower gas prices. Two administration officials previewed Biden’s expected action Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because they were speaking ahead of the initial announcement. It marks the continuation of an about face by Biden, who has tried to move the U.S. past fossil fuels, to identify additional sources of energy to satisfy U.S. and global supply as a result of disruptions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and production cuts announced by the Saudi Arabia-led oil cartel. The strategic reserves are at their lowest levels since 1984 after Biden in March announced the release of 180 million barrels over six months.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO