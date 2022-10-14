ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman County, KS

Kansas felon sentenced for violent attack on girlfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced back to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend in 2020. On Wednesday, Judge Seth Rundle sentenced 28-year-old Kealan Dixon to just over 11-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In September Dixon pled guilty to...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
WICHITA, KS
Acting Like Cranberries

This week in the grocery store I was delighted to see the first fresh cranberries of the season. I bought a bag and will make cranberry bread with it soon. It might seem odd in Kansas but, for me, those cranberries are one of the surest signs of fall and a reminder of home.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Junction City, KS
