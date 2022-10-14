Read full article on original website
Related
DA to consider charges in fatal Kan. restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—The Sedgwick County District attorney's office will consider charges against a man in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Kansas felon sentenced for violent attack on girlfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced back to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend in 2020. On Wednesday, Judge Seth Rundle sentenced 28-year-old Kealan Dixon to just over 11-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In September Dixon pled guilty to...
Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
🎥Funeral service for Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
SEDGWICK COUNTY —There is a funeral Friday for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident while responding to a call Oct. 7. (Click below to watch a replay of the service) The funeral at 11a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora...
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
Acting Like Cranberries
This week in the grocery store I was delighted to see the first fresh cranberries of the season. I bought a bag and will make cranberry bread with it soon. It might seem odd in Kansas but, for me, those cranberries are one of the surest signs of fall and a reminder of home.
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0