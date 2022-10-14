ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

United Airlines sees stronger profit after third-quarter earnings top estimates

CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings (UAL.O) on Tuesday posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years on robust travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier reported an adjusted profit of $2.81 per share for the third quarter, well above analysts' expectations for $2.28, according to Refinitiv data. That marked the company's best performance since the third quarter of 2019.
Goldman, Lockheed results buoy Wall Street

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin lessened worries of a weak earnings season.

