U.S. seeking to make it harder for Iran to sell drones to Russia
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make it harder for Iran to sell drones and missiles to Russia, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington had a number of tools to hold both Moscow and Tehran accountable.
United Airlines sees stronger profit after third-quarter earnings top estimates
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings (UAL.O) on Tuesday posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years on robust travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier reported an adjusted profit of $2.81 per share for the third quarter, well above analysts' expectations for $2.28, according to Refinitiv data. That marked the company's best performance since the third quarter of 2019.
U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally.
Goldman, Lockheed results buoy Wall Street
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin lessened worries of a weak earnings season.
