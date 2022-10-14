ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

MLive.com

Muskegon-area boys soccer district semifinal results for Oct. 17

MUSKEGON – It’s win-or-go-home time for boys soccer teams across Michigan this week, as a trip to the district championship match hangs in the balance. Several Muskegon-area teams managed to put strong performances together Monday night and come away with season-extending victories. Below is a look at the...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 8

MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their vote for the top individual performance of last week’s games. This week’s poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday and the results will be released later that morning as part of our Game Day post for the Muskegon area.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Senior setter earns Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6 honors

Caledonia’s volleyball team rolled through the competition last week. The Fighting Scots defeated East Kentwood 3-1 and Jenison 3-0 in OK Red Conference action, and in the Lakewood Invitational, Caledonia beat Imlay City (2-1), Mattawan (2-1) and Lowell (2-0) and lost to Okemos (2-1). Caledonia senior setter Avery Palmateer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

7 candidates competing for 3 Spring Lake Board of Education seats in November

SPRING LAKE, MI — Seven candidates are competing for three at-large seats on the Spring Lake Board of Education in the November general election. The candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot for the non-partisan six-year terms, ending in 2028, include Amber Bolhuis, Kathy Breen, Courtney Holmes, Chris Martinez, Jennifer Nicles, Kevin Priddy and Curt Theune. Three are incumbents.
SPRING LAKE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman-owned small business opens in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new small business run by two women has officially opened their doors to the public in Grand Haven. It's called "Awaken: Mind & Body" which offers counseling, massages, skincare, yoga and so much more. "We basically want to help people help themselves, if that...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
oceanacountypress.com

Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE

