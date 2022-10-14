Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Muskegon-area boys soccer district semifinal results for Oct. 17
MUSKEGON – It’s win-or-go-home time for boys soccer teams across Michigan this week, as a trip to the district championship match hangs in the balance. Several Muskegon-area teams managed to put strong performances together Monday night and come away with season-extending victories. Below is a look at the...
MLive.com
Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 8
MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their vote for the top individual performance of last week’s games. This week’s poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday and the results will be released later that morning as part of our Game Day post for the Muskegon area.
MLive.com
Vote: Time to crown the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 8
Week 8 may be history, but there is still some unfinished business to do. It’s time to crown the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 8. Check out the candidates below and vote for your favorite. You can vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
MLive.com
Ottawa Hills runner commits to Syracuse after running one of nation’s top times
Life has been filled with special moments for distance runner Benne Anderson over the past year. Anderson, a senior at Grand Rapids City High School who competes for Ottawa Hills, won the Division 1 state championship in the 3,200-meter run last spring, and that came after he finished third in the state cross country finals in the fall of 2021.
MLive.com
Senior setter earns Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6 honors
Caledonia’s volleyball team rolled through the competition last week. The Fighting Scots defeated East Kentwood 3-1 and Jenison 3-0 in OK Red Conference action, and in the Lakewood Invitational, Caledonia beat Imlay City (2-1), Mattawan (2-1) and Lowell (2-0) and lost to Okemos (2-1). Caledonia senior setter Avery Palmateer...
MLive.com
You vote, we go: Pick which Muskegon-area Week 9 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
Mona Shores football defeats Reeths-Puffer 15-0 MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action is in the books and there were plenty of highlight-reel moments from across the Muskegon area for fans to enjoy. Last week, our photographers caught the OK Green Conference slugfest between Mona Shores and...
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
WWMT
The comeback kid: Toys "R" Us returns to West Michigan Macy's stores
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Macy's has breathed new life into kids toy store giant Toys "R" Us. The department store teamed up with Toys "R" Us following their bankruptcy in 2018 and opened 14 new locations in Michigan, according to Macy's. Toys "R" Us nationwide return: Toys 'R' Us is...
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
Scholten has big cash advantage over Gibbs in final month of West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Democrat Hillary Scholten entered October with a significant cash advantage over Republican John Gibbs in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race, new campaign finance reports show. Scholten, an immigration attorney from Grand Rapids, raised $1.5 million between July 14 and Sept. 30, more than three...
fox2detroit.com
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
7 candidates competing for 3 Spring Lake Board of Education seats in November
SPRING LAKE, MI — Seven candidates are competing for three at-large seats on the Spring Lake Board of Education in the November general election. The candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot for the non-partisan six-year terms, ending in 2028, include Amber Bolhuis, Kathy Breen, Courtney Holmes, Chris Martinez, Jennifer Nicles, Kevin Priddy and Curt Theune. Three are incumbents.
Woman-owned small business opens in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new small business run by two women has officially opened their doors to the public in Grand Haven. It's called "Awaken: Mind & Body" which offers counseling, massages, skincare, yoga and so much more. "We basically want to help people help themselves, if that...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
Have You Eaten at These 16 West Michigan Restaurants Featured on National TV?
We've got a TON of great restaurants in West Michigan. In fact, Grand Rapids was recently ranked in the Top 25 "Foodie Cities" in the U.S. in 2022 and 2021!. It's no surprise then, that Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Travel Channel shows have filmed at multiple restaurants throughout West Michigan.
oceanacountypress.com
Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
