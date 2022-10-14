Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron about improvements coming to Spring Hill, McWhorter and Rollins parks as part of the 2018 Bond. Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Lufkin City Council will...
messenger-news.com
Sportsman’s Memory Shop in Grapeland Handles A Big Gator
GRAPELAND – When Robin “Trap” Coppedge was a boy, he and his step-grandfather just didn’t get along. The old man was too old – Trap too young. But the old man had been a taxidermist for the Smithsonian Institute. Somehow, the two bonded over the art and the old boy taught the new boy some of the tricks of the trade. Trap never looked back.
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store
A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
Nacogdoches starts Adopt-a-Pew program for Zion Hill Baptist Church Restoration
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches has launched a Adopt-a-Pew Program in order to help fund the restoration of Zion Hill Baptist Church, one of the oldest African American Baptist Churches in Texas. “Rather than explore new seating, we hope to bring back the original pews that the community used for weddings, services […]
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for some Nacogdoches Lilly Grove SUD customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some customers of Lilly Grove Special Utility District are advised to boil their water for personal consumption due to a break on CR-845. Customers who reside on CR-845 and CR-846 are instructed to boil water before washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
KLTV
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show. The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. University leadership said it wasn’t a light decision to make, but did specify that the Friday evening concert is still set to happen. In place of fireworks, SFA will hold a 100-piece drone show in the night sky.
kjas.com
They're back....The Rainbow Family returns to East Texas
They were back on Saturday as the Rainbow Family returned to the Angelina National Forest near Zavalla on nearby Lake Sam Rayburn. However, the numbers were down as compared to the National Gathering in the same general area in July 1988. It is estimated that almost 3,000 attended back then, but only around 50 people attended on Saturday.
What Could The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Mean For Nacogdoches, Texas?
For a town the size of Nacogdoches, there are many places to get groceries. We have two Krogers, three Brookshire Brothers, La Michoacana, a Walmart Supercenter, and the little Walmart. Those are just the major players and it doesn't even take into account all of the dollar stores, small meat...
TxDOT Advises of New Detour in Diboll Relief Route Construction
A major road construction project near Diboll will see a detour put in place for motorists beginning on October 17 that will impact local traffic. Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access Highway 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic.
KLTV
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company.
KLTV
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council will consider an ordinance limiting the use and location of game rooms at a Tuesday meeting, along with a measure addressing animal neglect. According to an agenda, the city said it has become necessary to define and restrict the use and location...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business
Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
KLTV
City of Jacksonville outlines funding proposal for new civic center
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - In November, City of Jacksonville voters will consider 22 amendments to the City Charter and whether to add an additional two percent Venue Tax to the Hotel Occupancy Tax. Several months ago the City of Jacksonville authorized the purchase of the former Cherokee Ranch Clubhouse, according...
FHLB Dallas and Member Banks Grant $37K to Lufkin, Texas, Nonprofit
LUFKIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Lufkin Neighborhood STRONG received $37,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from Austin Bank, Texas N.A. (Austin Bank); Cadence Bank, Southside Bank, VeraBank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005911/en/ Representatives from Austin Bank, Texas N.A.; Cadence Bank, Southside Bank, Vera Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $37,000 to Lufkin Neighborhood STRONG, a nonprofit in Lufkin, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
KLTV
Wet roads lead to several wrecks in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM reported two wrecks Sunday afternoon, declaring “Road conditions are deteriorating due to continuous rain. Slow it down if you are on the roads!”. The first wreck was a single vehicle crash that took place on Highway 322 near CR 243A. The...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
KTRE
Walk in Nacogdoches aims to find cure for Alzheimer’s
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place in Nacogdoches on Oct. 15 with one goal in mind: to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. “We’re here to find a cure, and that’s what we intend to do,” Corey Marshall of the Alzheimer’s Association said.
East Texas News
Grand jury no-bills daycare owner, director
WOODVILLE – A Tyler County grand jury handed down a no bill to Jillian Bass and Kelly Bass, the owner and director, respectively, of Early Birds Learning Center, a Woodville daycare facility. The grand jury met on Sept. 29 to decide whether or not there had been any type...
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
KLTV
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
Comments / 0