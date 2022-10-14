Read full article on original website
Related
Photographic Evidence People In Twin Falls Don’t Know How To Handle Fender Benders
I absolutely love living here. That being said, I don't always like the drivers in the area. I paid off my car in 2018 and since that date, my car has been hit at least 4 different times and not one of them handled the situation correctly. The first time...
This Out of the Way Idaho Diner Serves Mouthwatering Food
A neighbor relocated to Twin Falls. He came from Wyoming. Within a couple of weeks, he discovered Norm’s Café. After that, he rarely cooked and ate at home. He became a regular of the Gem State gem. I used to have a pastor who was a native of...
Man Tries to Sell Himself for the Holidays on Twin Falls Facebook Page
The holidays are fast approaching and many of us are looking for the perfect gifts to get our friends, family, and coworkers. It can often be hard to find that perfect gift, and the stress builds through the holidays as they quickly approach. There is more stress than only gifts, as showing up to family events without someone can often lead to those dreaded questions about when you are going to get married or find a boyfriend or girlfriend. Maybe you are this person or perhaps your sibling, friend or coworker is this person and you listen to them complain about the stress of showing up single to the holiday events. Luckily for anyone in the area dealing with this, there is a solution and it is all thanks to one man in Twin Falls.
Help: This Missing Southern Idaho Teen was Last Seen on October 8th
A Magic Valley family is struggling as they search for their missing teenage son. The child has been missing since October 8th, 2022 and the family believes that he may still be in the Twin Falls area. Missing Magic Valley Teen Could Still Be In The Area. The young man...
It’s Alive! Frankentoys Event Coming to the Twin Falls Public Library
There are a lot of aspects to the Halloween holiday that make it so much fun to celebrate. People dressing in costumes, children trick-or-treating, displays of spooky decorations, and parties make the holiday one of the best for all ages. Halloween Toy Event At The Twin Falls Library. This Halloween,...
Would Anyone Like A Free, Unwanted Twin Falls Backyard Pet?
A recent experience in the backyard of my Twin Falls home inspired me to do some research. Apparently, there are more than a dozen different species of bats in southern Idaho, and one of them, in particular, is known for its aggressive, low-flying hunting at night. October is the time...
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
Much Needed Stop Sign Installed At Twin Falls Tourist Attraction
A stop sign has been installed at one of the busier intersections in Twin Falls that leads to Shoshone Falls. The intersection is officially a 4 way stop. The intersection 4000 N also known as Falls Avenue and 3300 E has officially become a four-way stop. The intersection is where you turn to get to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake. It has been a problem intersection for a while. It is easy to miss if you are looking to get to the falls and I can't tell you how many times someone in front of me slammed on their brakes to make the turn.
WATCH: Outraged Idaho Karen Stops Traffic; Tries Citizen’s Arrest
Road rage is a situation most drivers have experienced at least once. Some people just take it to ridiculous extremes, and "Karens" are notorious for taking EVERYTHING to extremes. I've had a few run-ins with angry motorists, but nothing that ever resulted in damage to vehicles or fisticuffs. I remember...
Cold Case Solved, Woman Recovered from Snake River Identified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eight years ago the body of a woman was recovered from the Snake River below Twin Falls and had not been identified until now thanks to group that uses DNA evidence to solve cold cases. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the body recovered in September of 2014 has been identified as that of a San Diego, California woman. The death was ruled a suicide by the Twin Falls County Coroner in April of 2020. Her family has since been informed. The Sheriff's Office said the woman's body was found by a kayaker below the bridge and recovered by Twin Falls County Search and Rescue. She was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in a small ceremony by law enforcement, the coroner's office and community members. Deputies spent the next two years trying to identify the woman, checking local hotels, restaurants, bus stops, reaching out to area media, and came up with no leads. The case became inactive in August of 2020 then in late 2021, The Idaho Cold Case Adavanced DNA Methods Working Group (ICCADM) reached out to the sheriff's office to restart the investigation and try and identify the woman by submitting DNA samples taken before her burial to the Othram, Inc. of Woodland Texas. The tests were able to provide a connection to possible relatives which resulted in a positive identification by the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Lab in late September. “I’m thankful for the hard work and diligence of our investigative team throughout this time, and for the assistance and collaboration of the ICCADM in solving this case, and being able to help bring closure to her family,” said Sheriff Tom Carter in a statement. The sheriff's office said the ICCADM is a collaboration between Idaho prosecutor offices, multiple law enforcement agencies, and the Boise State University Criminal Justice Department. This case is the second the working group has been able to identify a victim. ICCADM was formed in 2020 as a source for Idaho law enforcement to help investigate unsolved sexual assaults, murders, and identify remains.
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month
Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
Idaho 'Jane Doe' case from 2014 solved
TWIN FALLS — In a case that made headlines more than eight years ago, DNA evidence has revealed the body of a woman found in the Snake River below the Perrine Bridge to be that of a San Diego resident, police say. “Jane Doe” was identified last month as Cynthia Gunnerson (aka Sash Ergateage). The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday. ...
kmvt
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to the closure of a portion of Hankins Road
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A portion of Hankins Road in Twin Falls is closed following a train derailment. The train derailed last night, and traffic is blocked at Hankins Road and 3770 North, just north of Amalgamated Sugar. According to the Eastern Idaho Railroad, there is no timetable...
Gas Siphoning, Other Magic Valley October Mischief Reported
If you own a doorbell camera in Twin Falls, it's likely you might have some evidence somewhere hidden regarding some recent crimes reported in the city. From gas siphoning to porch theft, southern Idaho criminals are nonchalantly targeting automobiles and homes and being recorded in the process. I recently purchased...
Rupert Man Killed in Two-vehicle Crash
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash just east of Rupert. The 60-year-old of Rupert had been headed east on State Highway 25, at just before 7 p.m. on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he tried to pass a Chevrolet sedan as it was making a left-hand turn off the highway and struck the driver's side, according to Idaho State Police. The 60-year-old was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver of the car, also from Rupert, was not injured in the crash. The road was blocked for more than two-hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, East End Fire Quick Response Unit and Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the crash.
10 Reasons Why the People of Twin Falls Are So Angry
Lately, it seems that no matter where you go, no matter who you see in public, or no matter what social media site you get on, the majority of people seem to be in a foul mood. The world seems to be angry, and with social media, we all seem to be taking it out on each other, instead of keeping it to ourselves. The problem is that when someone decides to spread their frustrations and anger to others, it then spreads like a virus and makes someone else angry, and then they spread it, causing a trickle effect. What is it that has everyone so upset these days, and why do the Magic Valley and others in the world seem angrier than ever before? Here are a few reasons why everyone seems to have a stick up their butts.
Can Anyone Top Twin Falls 2021 Best Halloween Display?
I've been a resident of Twin Falls for many years, and I've seen some incredible Halloween displays in that time. There's one home in Twin Falls that debuted its Halloween decorations for the first time in 2021, and in my opinion, had the best city display by a long shot.
About Superheroes and Princesses in Twin Falls
For those that aren't sure what exactly Superheroes and Princesses offer, there will be live performances by the heroes and princesses, dancing, games, snacks, drinks, and much more. All the proceeds from the event will go towards Operation Christmas Child, a project that sends gifts to children in need worldwide for the holidays. This event is perfect for kids that love Disney princesses or Marvel or DC superheroes. It is a chance for them to get out and interact with their favorites and will be a day you will never forget as a parent.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0