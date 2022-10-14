Read full article on original website
Sources Allege Ezra Miller ‘Weaponizes’ Their Gender Identity When Someone ‘Pisses Them Off’
With allegations of groomer and abuse surrounding the actor, many sources also allege that Ezra Miller his self-described 'queer' identity at others.
Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8
With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Last Stand Against Evil Is Ruined By Some Dude Named Corey [The Playlist Podcast]
We said we wouldn’t do it. When we sat down and watched the entire “Halloween” franchise (12 films!) in a week to rank them before “Halloween Ends,” we said we didn’t need to discuss the finale because it was probably going to be just fine and exactly what we expected would happen. Laurie kills Michael. Evil dies tonight! You know the drill. Well, David Gordon Green zigged when we thought he would zag and turned in what we think might be one of the worst “Halloween” films of all time. This warrants a discussion.
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
Ryan Reynolds Announces Movie About John Candy, Comedian’s Children Respond
A montage of the prolific career of John Candy could be a movie all on its own, and Ryan Reynolds has plans to do something along those lines. The Canadian-born actor announced plans to make a documentary all about the Uncle Buck star. Candy, who would have been 72 this...
A post-apocalyptic sci-fi stunner navigates a bleak and dangerous future on streaming
Thought-provoking sci-fi regularly tends to be a mixed bag; one that’s just as capable of putting a stunning new spin on a familiar genre as it is to disappearing up its own behind in the name of leaden pacing and existential themes that aren’t as clever as they think they are. Depending entirely on personal preference, you could end up feeling either way about Vesper.
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
Warner Moving Ahead with A-List DC Characters; ‘Wonder Woman 3’ On Deck
Even as claims of a “leadership vacuum” persist as the Walter Hamada era comes to an end, Warner Bros. is continuing to develop its DC properties. James Gunn is actively developing new projects; Henry Cavill is back as Superman; and Matt Reeves continues to build his Gotham universe through a series of projects being developed both for theaters and streaming. With the news of Superman and Batman projects in the works came news that the other member of DC’s Trinity is still very much in the plans as well.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
She-Hulk head writer explains Bruce's son Skaar's finale debut
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reminded viewers over and over again who the star of the show was — Jen Walters, a.k.a. the titular She-Hulk herself (Tatiana Maslany) — but a shocking cameo in the season finale has Marvel fans reeling about what could be coming down the pipeline for the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) instead.
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
The Time When Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger Met With Superman Henry Cavill, To Give The Most Powerful Picture To The Internet
Henry Cavill is among the few A-listed stars Hollywood can certainly boast about. Not only has he charmed the industry with his red and blue cape, but he also made a separate place in fans’ hearts with his courteous personality. Furthermore, his physique is something even other celebrities consider an ideal body. Another such enduring entity is the Terminator jewel, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Just one generation apart, we can certainly classify both household celebrities as someone who has purely muscular bodies.
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?
With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
Black Adam Post-Credit Scene Leaks Online (SPOILERS)
The post-credit scene for Black Adam has leaked online, and it revealed a big spoiler for the DCEU. The post-credits stinger for the film made its way onto social media after premiering in New York City last night, and you can see a clip below. WARNING: Spoilers follow for the...
Avengers Introduces a New Team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Fighting Mephisto
The Avengers' battle through time against Mephisto has revealed a never-before-seen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Mephisto is set up as the overarching main villain at the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The devil's exploits have included the debut of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, as well more stories featuring the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. While fans have created many theories involving Mephisto's presence in several Marvel Studios projects, the comics are prepping for a massive showdown against the devilish antagonist.
Are these three eggs Daenerys’s dragons?
The eighth episode of The House of the Dragon has provoked contradictory reactions. While some have been impressed by Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys plagued by pain and illness, others have found this to have been a bit of a slow episode. If we skip over Daemon’s swordsmanship moment, there’s not much gory compared to what this series has accustomed us to. We have seen the prelude, the eve of what will be the war for the succession to the other. And it is that all the family dinner that we had to put up with was nothing more than a little farce to please Grandpa.
An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland
Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
