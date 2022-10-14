Read full article on original website
Related
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Fairfax County’s Guide to Halloween — “It’s time for scary, silly and all kinds of costumes in all corners of our community. Here are a few things to know about Halloween in Fairfax County,” including where to find the most elaborately decorated houses and tips for handling trick-or-treating. [Fairfax County Government]
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna hopes to unearth new history with proposed archaeological dig at Freeman Store
The Town of Vienna could have a historical gold mine waiting to be found in old-timey toilets underneath the grounds of its Freeman Store and Museum (131 Church Street NE). Historic Vienna Inc., the nonprofit that has operated the store since 1976, plans to fund an archaeological dig of the property after a survey identified several potential areas of interest, including two sites that might have the remains of either wells or outhouses.
tysonsreporter.com
NEW: Tysons Partnership will morph into the ‘Tysons Community Alliance’
Tysons has its new anchor organization. Tysons Partnership — the nonprofit charged with implementing Fairfax County’s vision for Tysons — will be phased out in favor of a newly created Tysons Community Alliance (TCA) that will advocate for local residents, businesses and nonprofits, the partnership announced today (Monday).
tysonsreporter.com
Frost Advisory issued for Fairfax County early Wednesday morning
Fairfax County might get a little frosty overnight, in case the yellowing leaves outside weren’t a clear enough signal of autumn’s arrival. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the D.C. area, warning that temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s, starting at 2 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday).
tysonsreporter.com
Omicron booster vaccines for kids are here, as county prepares for potential winter Covid surge
Fairfax Health District COVID-19 cases over the past 26 weeks, as of Oct. 17, 2022 (via VDH) Booster COVID-19 vaccinations for kids aged 5 to 11 were put on hold late last week, as the Fairfax County Health Department transitions to updated vaccines that target omicron variants of the disease.
tysonsreporter.com
A third of FCPD officers considered leaving during pandemic, new report says
A new report on COVID-19’s impact on policing found some dissatisfaction among officers with how the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the pandemic, along with a significant decrease in community engagement. Made public earlier this month, the report looked into the pandemic’s impact on policing in Fairfax County....
Comments / 0