Wilmington, OH

Casey Camp members part of WCH cemetery tour

WASHINGTON C.H. — The fourth annual Washington Court House Cemetery Tour took place Saturday, a fundraiser by the Fayette County Historical Society. Henry Casey Camp Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members conducted a Civil War living history program with a Civil War Camp site set up at the Fayette County Commission on Ageing Senior Citizens Senior on Elm Street, where those going on the cemetery tour gathered for a hayride through the cemetery.
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • New Life Clinic Annual Fall Fundraiser 7 p.m. Oct. 18 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. Includes ministry update, client testimony, and keynote address by Amy Ford, co-founder and President of Embrace Grace. Also a dessert reception. Anyone interested in learning more about New Life Clinic and the ministry can RSVP at 937-382-6588 or [email protected] by Oct. 4.
City sets leaf pickup routes, schedules

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington will begin its Leaf Pickup Program on Monday, October 31. City workers will begin picking up leaves in the Southwest Quadrant of the city and will proceed clockwise through city neighborhoods. The tentative route for pickup is:. • Southwest Quadrant — (South of...
Why Honda chose Fayette County

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Honda made national headlines by announcing its plan to build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. Tuesday’s announcement came exactly 45 years to the day after Honda leadership visited the Ohio Statehouse in 1977...
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State

Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Wilmington High School Class of ‘66 reunites

The Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 16-18, 2022 for a weekend of renewing friendships and celebration. Friday arrival was dinner on your own with classmates gathering in the Downtown Entertainment Area for an evening of live entertainment and the DORA atmosphere. Most classmates had not had an opportunity to spend time together since our last gathering in 2016, so there was lots of catching up to be done!
Thousands converge downtown for BLINK on Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billed as the largest light, art and projection experience in the country BLINK, is lighting up the Queen City in all of her glory this weekend. The event is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people into Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over four days. FOX19...
City council talks electric vehicle battery plant

One of the main topics of Wednesday’s Washington Court House City Council meeting was the new Honda electric vehicle battery factory that will be built at the Fayette County mega-site. Following last Tuesday’s announcement, the new factory has been the talk of the town due to the expected creation...
5 of the best Cincinnati Moving Companies

If you’re moving in or out of Cincinnati and are looking for some reliable guys to help you shift your stuff, there are a wide number of reputable removal companies to pick from. Whether you’re upping sticks to the other side of the country or just a few miles...
