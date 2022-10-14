Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Community Action board sets next meeting
Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a board of trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26at 100 Commons Lane., Wilmington. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.
spectrumnews1.com
Fayette County businesses remain hopeful for Honda's battery plant
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A major economic boost is coming Ohio's way. Honda has chosen Fayette County as the new home for an electric vehicle battery plant, and it could bring new opportunities to the surrounding communities. What You Need To Know. Honda has decided to build a $3.5...
wnewsj.com
Casey Camp members part of WCH cemetery tour
WASHINGTON C.H. — The fourth annual Washington Court House Cemetery Tour took place Saturday, a fundraiser by the Fayette County Historical Society. Henry Casey Camp Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members conducted a Civil War living history program with a Civil War Camp site set up at the Fayette County Commission on Ageing Senior Citizens Senior on Elm Street, where those going on the cemetery tour gathered for a hayride through the cemetery.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • New Life Clinic Annual Fall Fundraiser 7 p.m. Oct. 18 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. Includes ministry update, client testimony, and keynote address by Amy Ford, co-founder and President of Embrace Grace. Also a dessert reception. Anyone interested in learning more about New Life Clinic and the ministry can RSVP at 937-382-6588 or [email protected] by Oct. 4.
wnewsj.com
City sets leaf pickup routes, schedules
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington will begin its Leaf Pickup Program on Monday, October 31. City workers will begin picking up leaves in the Southwest Quadrant of the city and will proceed clockwise through city neighborhoods. The tentative route for pickup is:. • Southwest Quadrant — (South of...
wnewsj.com
Why Honda chose Fayette County
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Honda made national headlines by announcing its plan to build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. Tuesday’s announcement came exactly 45 years to the day after Honda leadership visited the Ohio Statehouse in 1977...
wvxu.org
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State
Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
The River: Agreeable October prompts memories of Licking River ramble — and Frederick’s Landing
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. The story first appeared in October, 2021. Special to NKyTribune. October’s always been my favorite month since I...
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their Land
John Randolph freed his slaves upon his death, but many fought to keep them enslaved. Virginian John Randolph was a wealthy plantation owner who served the House of Representatives from 1799-1833, where he frequently criticized the institution of slavery while owning 383 of his own slaves to manage his 6000-acre tobacco plantation.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
Air Force Museum hosts new after-hours event
The adults-only (21+) event will be held on Nov. 5th at the museum from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ‘66 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 16-18, 2022 for a weekend of renewing friendships and celebration. Friday arrival was dinner on your own with classmates gathering in the Downtown Entertainment Area for an evening of live entertainment and the DORA atmosphere. Most classmates had not had an opportunity to spend time together since our last gathering in 2016, so there was lots of catching up to be done!
Fox 19
Thousands converge downtown for BLINK on Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billed as the largest light, art and projection experience in the country BLINK, is lighting up the Queen City in all of her glory this weekend. The event is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people into Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over four days. FOX19...
Record-Herald
City council talks electric vehicle battery plant
One of the main topics of Wednesday’s Washington Court House City Council meeting was the new Honda electric vehicle battery factory that will be built at the Fayette County mega-site. Following last Tuesday’s announcement, the new factory has been the talk of the town due to the expected creation...
travelmag.com
5 of the best Cincinnati Moving Companies
If you’re moving in or out of Cincinnati and are looking for some reliable guys to help you shift your stuff, there are a wide number of reputable removal companies to pick from. Whether you’re upping sticks to the other side of the country or just a few miles...
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
FROM THE ARCHIVES
(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1982) We received word last week from the Ohio Historical Society that the Tet Woods
WLWT 5
Lights, sounds, action: BLINK Day 2 draws big crowds in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — BLINK's reputation is traveling at the speed of light and attracting visitors from great distances. "Oh, my God. It's amazing. We had so much fun," BLINK attendee Kim Kimball said. "[We're from] Carbondale, Illinois. Took us five hours to get here." However, this year wasn't Kimball's first...
