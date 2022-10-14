Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
AbrasiEuro to present diverse sanding products line at SIBO
DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec – AbrasiEuro, a family business that that has been supplying abrasives of all kinds for more than 50 years, will present its newest and most popular products at Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO), October 27-29 at the Centrexpo Cogeco. AbrasiEuro’s product line includes:. Sanding...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Koppers to acquire railroad crossties company
Koppers Holdings Inc., an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced that Koppers Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Gross & Janes Co. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to close within the next thirty days, subject to customary closing conditions.
woodworkingnetwork.com
PGT Innovations acquires Martin Door
PGT Innovations Inc., a national provider of windows and doors, has acquired Martin Door Holdings Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $185 million. Martin manufactures garage doors and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a leading custom manufacturer of premium overhead garage doors and hardware serving the Western U.S. residential and commercial markets.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Normand to highlight panel processing prowess at SIBO 2022
DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec – Normand, a leading Quebec-based distributor of woodworking machinery, will display a variety of equipment at Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO), including panel processing equipment from Vitap and Cehisa. In addition, Altendorf’s award-winning Handguard sliding table saw, will make its first Canadian public showing.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Home improvement spending impacted by inflation through 2024
INDIANAPOLIS – The Home Improvement Research Institute, a resource for market research concerning the home and building products industry, has forecasted the current national inflation bulge to continue to decelerate home improvement spending. Growth in the total home improvement products market is expected to decelerate from 7.2% in 2022...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Houzz study: Remodeling pros report slowed Q3 business activity
PALO ALTO, Calif. – A remodeling report from Houzz Inc. points to a slowdown in business activity. The Q4 2022 Houzz Renovation Barometer shows that professionals across sectors - residential renovation market, construction and architectural and design services - report slower business activity in the third quarter of 2022 but diverge in their expectations for Q4. A majority of businesses in the architectural and design services sector anticipate continued growth in Q4, while a majority of those in the construction sector anticipate slowed Q4 activity.
woodworkingnetwork.com
LMT Tools makes senior leadership changes
WAUKEGAN, Ill. – LMT Tools, a developer and producer of precision tools, announced two recent organizational changes. Mark Hemmerling has been appointed as the president of LMT Onsrud and Head of Americas for LMT Tools USA. Chris Pickett has been promoted to vice president of sales & marketing of...
Comments / 0