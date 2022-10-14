PALO ALTO, Calif. – A remodeling report from Houzz Inc. points to a slowdown in business activity. The Q4 2022 Houzz Renovation Barometer shows that professionals across sectors - residential renovation market, construction and architectural and design services - report slower business activity in the third quarter of 2022 but diverge in their expectations for Q4. A majority of businesses in the architectural and design services sector anticipate continued growth in Q4, while a majority of those in the construction sector anticipate slowed Q4 activity.

