ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fentoninprint.com

Michigan State University’s president pressured to resign

Last month, Michigan State University (MSU) President Samuel Stanley was given until Sept. 13 to resign or he would risk being fired. According to the Detroit Free Press, an MSU spokeswoman confirmed that the Board of Trustees and President Stanley were in discussions about his contract. At the time, however, she declined further information on whether or not he received an ultimatum.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

A chat with MSU icon Jim Bibbs; Bibbs on being named 2022 MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal, being MSU's first Black coach, the struggles of today's athlete | Current Sports | Oct. 14, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you an exclusive sit-down with Jim Bibbs, the first Black coach in the history of Michigan State University. Bibbs was named the 2022 MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal, reflecting on the honor while recounting his incredible journey throughout his 93 years of life. He also touches on the evolution of the athlete over the years, citing technological advancements and genetics as key factors. Bibbs also discusses the racial hurdles of his hiring back in the late 60's.
wkar.org

MSU @ Michigan football scheduled as the second night game in rivalry history; Are the Michigan Wolverines a legit title contender?; Adam Nightingale MSU hockey update | Current Sports | Oct. 18, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the news concerning the start time of the MSU at Michigan football game. For just the second time in the rivalries history the game will be played at night. Also, for the first time in the history of the rivalry, both programs will be coming off bye-weeks. What are the chances that the Spartans can pull off the upset? Also, hear what MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale had to say about his team splitting the series against UMass Lowell last week. That, and more!
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

Michigan State rugby clubs find a new home field

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Turf burn is one of the main reasons that the men’s and women’s club rugby teams are excited for upgrades at their new home - the College of Veterinary Medicine recreation field. To help make both teams more comfortable, Michigan State plans to...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

St. Johns tree to be official state Christmas tree at Michigan State Capitol

This year’s official state Christmas tree will make its way from Clinton County to the capitol building in Lansing next week. The 63-foot tree currently sitting outside a St. Johns residence is the first to be selected from Clinton County. It’s the 12th tree from the Lower Peninsula to be given the honor since the tradition started in 1987.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Michigan’s small businesses are still getting the cold shoulder from Lansing

You don’t have to be an economist or an economic developer to know that many of Michigan’s small businesses are struggling. Just walk down the main street in your town. The rising costs of goods sold or used to make products, along with a severe shortage of workers, means small businesses have been hit hard in the pocketbook, forcing many to drastically reduce hours or close up shop altogether. There are empty storefronts along commercial corridors in big cities and small towns across the state. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies

Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
wkar.org

Michigan State snaps four-game losing streak against Wisconsin...what does it mean heading into bye week pre-Michigan? | Current Sports | Oct. 17, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Saturday's double-overtime Michigan State football win over Wisconsin. The Homecoming victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans as they now head into a bye-week before traveling to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines. We dissect the game, while bringing post-game sound from head coach Mel Tucker and wide receivers Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed. That, and more!
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy