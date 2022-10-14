Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fentoninprint.com
Michigan State University’s president pressured to resign
Last month, Michigan State University (MSU) President Samuel Stanley was given until Sept. 13 to resign or he would risk being fired. According to the Detroit Free Press, an MSU spokeswoman confirmed that the Board of Trustees and President Stanley were in discussions about his contract. At the time, however, she declined further information on whether or not he received an ultimatum.
wkar.org
A chat with MSU icon Jim Bibbs; Bibbs on being named 2022 MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal, being MSU's first Black coach, the struggles of today's athlete | Current Sports | Oct. 14, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you an exclusive sit-down with Jim Bibbs, the first Black coach in the history of Michigan State University. Bibbs was named the 2022 MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal, reflecting on the honor while recounting his incredible journey throughout his 93 years of life. He also touches on the evolution of the athlete over the years, citing technological advancements and genetics as key factors. Bibbs also discusses the racial hurdles of his hiring back in the late 60's.
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
wkar.org
MSU @ Michigan football scheduled as the second night game in rivalry history; Are the Michigan Wolverines a legit title contender?; Adam Nightingale MSU hockey update | Current Sports | Oct. 18, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the news concerning the start time of the MSU at Michigan football game. For just the second time in the rivalries history the game will be played at night. Also, for the first time in the history of the rivalry, both programs will be coming off bye-weeks. What are the chances that the Spartans can pull off the upset? Also, hear what MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale had to say about his team splitting the series against UMass Lowell last week. That, and more!
wkar.org
Michigan State rugby clubs find a new home field
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Turf burn is one of the main reasons that the men’s and women’s club rugby teams are excited for upgrades at their new home - the College of Veterinary Medicine recreation field. To help make both teams more comfortable, Michigan State plans to...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin WR, member of 2021 recruiting class, heads for transfer portal after loss to Michigan State
A Wisconsin wide receiver announced that he’ll be going into the transfer portal on Sunday. Markus Allen is heading for the door after the loss to Michigan State. Wisconsin lost to Michigan State in double overtime in Week 7. The 34-28 loss was the first of Jim Leonhard’s tenure in Madison.
Michigan and Michigan State schedule night game for rivalry matchup
The annual rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State will be a night game this year.
wkar.org
St. Johns tree to be official state Christmas tree at Michigan State Capitol
This year’s official state Christmas tree will make its way from Clinton County to the capitol building in Lansing next week. The 63-foot tree currently sitting outside a St. Johns residence is the first to be selected from Clinton County. It’s the 12th tree from the Lower Peninsula to be given the honor since the tradition started in 1987.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
Anti-violence advocate and mentor for youths in Saginaw, Cirven Merrill, dies
SAGINAW, MI — Rev. Cirven Merrill, a local anti-violence advocate with a passion for both mentoring youth and counseling former substance users in the Saginaw region, has died. The 63-year-old man died Saturday, Oct. 15, as he was recovering from triple bypass surgery following a heart attack he suffered,...
Opinion: Michigan’s small businesses are still getting the cold shoulder from Lansing
You don’t have to be an economist or an economic developer to know that many of Michigan’s small businesses are struggling. Just walk down the main street in your town. The rising costs of goods sold or used to make products, along with a severe shortage of workers, means small businesses have been hit hard in the pocketbook, forcing many to drastically reduce hours or close up shop altogether. There are empty storefronts along commercial corridors in big cities and small towns across the state. ...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies
Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
wkar.org
Michigan State snaps four-game losing streak against Wisconsin...what does it mean heading into bye week pre-Michigan? | Current Sports | Oct. 17, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Saturday's double-overtime Michigan State football win over Wisconsin. The Homecoming victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans as they now head into a bye-week before traveling to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines. We dissect the game, while bringing post-game sound from head coach Mel Tucker and wide receivers Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed. That, and more!
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
wkar.org
Allen Neighborhood Center gives restaurant entrepreneurs opportunity to test out their business
A shared cooking space at Lansing’s Allen Neighborhood Center Accelerator Kitchen is offering entrepreneurs a chance to test out their food business without the large expenses that come with owning a brick-and-mortar restaurant. In 2013, former Allen Neighborhood Center director Joan Nelson was approached by locals in Lansing’s East...
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
Comments / 0