After solar company declares bankruptcy, Kannapolis couple out $37,000
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Homes, filed for Chapter 7 in the Western District of North Carolina Court, which involves liquidating its assets in order to pay creditors. JP Morgan Chase Bank is its largest creditor with more than $80.5 million. Court documents filed also...
Homebuyer sues, claims builder undermined contract hoping to make more money in hot market
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — Megan Brusca signed a contract to buy a new home in Sherrills Ford, but she claims the builder sabotaged the deal once he thought he could sell the house to someone else for a higher price. It’s a nice house in Magnolia Cove and Brusca...
Statesville Record & Landmark
North Iredell graduate chosen as first recipient of $10K Falconer Foundation scholarship
The Falconer Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving Iredell County, announced its first major scholarship to a local resident. The foundation was established in 2020 in order to award scholarships on an annual basis to high school seniors enrolled in either Iredell-Statesville Schools or the Mooresville Graded School District. The scholarships may be used for higher education opportunities or the pursuit of a certified trade.
iredellfreenews.com
New program at Statesville High exposes students to careers in teaching (Photos)
Statesville High School and Western Carolina University have formed a new partnership through a program called Students to Teachers Through Educator Pathways (STEP) to help recruit students from diverse backgrounds into the teaching profession. “We are the only school in the State of North Carolina that is using this program...
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Changes to Iredell County Animal Services ordinance raise questions
As the Iredell County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on proposed changes to the animal control ordinance, there is support for the updates to the rules but also questions from some people if more should be done. Kristian Hernandez of Iredell County Animal Services said the goal is...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
wataugaonline.com
High Country Roads Winter 2022-23 Preparations: Beets Beat Winter In Boone, NCDOT Ready Countywide
Local NCDOT officials and the Town of Boone Public Works Department are once again ready for Old Man Winter and its impact on local roads. Not only are these experienced officials on top of what could happen each winter, but the material and crews are also ready to go too.
WBTV
NC State Treasurer, NCAE share ongoing concerns regarding payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The next pay cycle for Gaston County Schools employees is quickly approaching but many say they’re doubtful their checks will be correct. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been...
Mount Airy News
The little man on the side of the mountain
Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves. We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
See Minerals Glow in the Dark at the Emerald Village Mine in Little Switzerland, NC
Did you know Emerald Village Mine has a cave where you can see minerals glow in the dark? If you’re looking for a bucket list adventure in Western North Carolina, the Black Light Tour at the Emerald Village mine near Little Switzerland, NC is it. Kidding Around’s Kristina took her kids for this unique experience and tells us about it.
wataugaonline.com
Watauga Sheriff’s Office announces addition of three new K-9s
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the addition of three new K-9s to the Patrol division K-9 Unit. The new K-9s and their handlers have recently finished training, and hold certifications in drug detection and tracking, according to the Sheriff's Office. Lt. Carl Hicks is now...
Truck plows into Taylorsville Walmart, damaging deli
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Taylorsville Walmart closed Sunday after a driver accidentally hit the gas and slammed into the building, according to police. The store is located on NC Highway 16 in Taylorsville. The truck drove into the deli section of the store and caused significant damage to the deli section, according to officials.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show
Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
Statesville Record & Landmark
47th annual Carolina BalloonFest begins
Blue skies greeted hot air balloonists as they took to the air on a cool Friday morning in Statesville as the 47th annual Carolina BalloonFest got underway. The event continues through the weekend with not just balloons, but with other activities planned near the Statesville Regional Airport where tickets can be bought. Music, a kids’ play area, a wine and craft beer garden, and of course, hot-air ballooning activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday as aeronauts from across the country, as well as from Canada, come to Statesville to celebrate their shared passion.
Huntersville man wins $1 million scratch-off prize, takes home $426K
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man from Huntersville turned $25 into a small fortune this week after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. According to the state, Samuel Cureton bought a Spectacular Riches scratch-off from Shoprite Markets in Cornelius and hit...
wccbcharlotte.com
Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job
STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
'Not everyone thinks it's funny' | Legendary Charlotte ad man behind clever vodka campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sextro is a new vodka that's already shaking things up in Mecklenburg County. Its ads are hard not to blush at, whether it's phrases like "You don't drink Sextro, you have Sextro" or "Have Sextro on the first date. Have Sextro with your grandma." "I was...
