Blue skies greeted hot air balloonists as they took to the air on a cool Friday morning in Statesville as the 47th annual Carolina BalloonFest got underway. The event continues through the weekend with not just balloons, but with other activities planned near the Statesville Regional Airport where tickets can be bought. Music, a kids’ play area, a wine and craft beer garden, and of course, hot-air ballooning activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday as aeronauts from across the country, as well as from Canada, come to Statesville to celebrate their shared passion.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO