ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

North Iredell graduate chosen as first recipient of $10K Falconer Foundation scholarship

The Falconer Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving Iredell County, announced its first major scholarship to a local resident. The foundation was established in 2020 in order to award scholarships on an annual basis to high school seniors enrolled in either Iredell-Statesville Schools or the Mooresville Graded School District. The scholarships may be used for higher education opportunities or the pursuit of a certified trade.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Changes to Iredell County Animal Services ordinance raise questions

As the Iredell County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on proposed changes to the animal control ordinance, there is support for the updates to the rules but also questions from some people if more should be done. Kristian Hernandez of Iredell County Animal Services said the goal is...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?

The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

The little man on the side of the mountain

Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves. We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following...
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Watauga Sheriff’s Office announces addition of three new K-9s

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the addition of three new K-9s to the Patrol division K-9 Unit. The new K-9s and their handlers have recently finished training, and hold certifications in drug detection and tracking, according to the Sheriff's Office. Lt. Carl Hicks is now...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show

Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

47th annual Carolina BalloonFest begins

Blue skies greeted hot air balloonists as they took to the air on a cool Friday morning in Statesville as the 47th annual Carolina BalloonFest got underway. The event continues through the weekend with not just balloons, but with other activities planned near the Statesville Regional Airport where tickets can be bought. Music, a kids’ play area, a wine and craft beer garden, and of course, hot-air ballooning activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday as aeronauts from across the country, as well as from Canada, come to Statesville to celebrate their shared passion.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job

STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
STANLEY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy