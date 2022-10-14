Haverford School 2024 attackman Finn Lawrence has made a verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Boston University. High school: The Haverford School (Wallingford, PA) Lacrosse honors: Under Armour All-America Command Team, Under Armour All-America Senior Watch List, Invited to Maverik Showtime Showcase Summer, 2022 Philly Summer Showcase, 2022 All-Star Club Team Captain NXT Mamba.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO