Berwyn, PA

phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Haverford School 2024 ATT Lawrence commits to BU

Haverford School 2024 attackman Finn Lawrence has made a verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Boston University. High school: The Haverford School (Wallingford, PA) Lacrosse honors: Under Armour All-America Command Team, Under Armour All-America Senior Watch List, Invited to Maverik Showtime Showcase Summer, 2022 Philly Summer Showcase, 2022 All-Star Club Team Captain NXT Mamba.
BOSTON, MA

