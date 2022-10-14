SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Investigators continue to look into a house fire that killed two people late Saturday in Greene County. The fire was reported Saturday just after 11 p.m. near Snow Hill. Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said three people were able to escape the home. On Monday, he said the initial investigation, which included the NC SBI, concluded there was no foul play. He also said next of kin have been notified but no names would be released until later.

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO