One Place in Onslow County building a better community
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One organization in Eastern North Carolina is launching a platform of resources to help build a better community. One Place in Onslow County has announced “Foundations for Resilience,” which will help local groups understand trauma and the impacts it can have. It will also help those groups strengthen their workforce and […]
Onslow County students learn about Beirut bombings from survivors and veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students in Onslow County had the chance to learn about the 1983 Beirut Barracks bombings. On Tuesday morning, survivors and veterans educated Northwoods Park Middle Schoolers about it, just days before the 39th anniversary. The annual Beirut Memorial Observance will be held at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Sunday at 2 p.m. It […]
Sixth annual Soul Food and Seafood Festival takes over Town Common
The smell of soul food and Go-Go music drew a large crowd to Town Common as people were excited to be together for a fun Sunday evening.
New record shop opens up in Greenville
A new record store is now open in Uptown Greenville for music lovers.
New Greenville business looks to help assist with construction items
Vice President Kevin LeStourgeon of Construction Materials in Greenville is ready to get some work done in Eastern North Carolina.
Pink Hill mayor resigns, effective immediately
Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill has resigned, effective immediately.
‘We came in Peace’ annual Beirut Burger Night to be held Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ‘We Came in Peace’ is a foundation that was created in 2019 to honor USMC Sgt. Mecot Camara, who was killed in the Beirut Bombing of 1983. The foundation provides scholarships to military families and helps veterans in need. They also currently through donations, help fund a feature-length documentary titled “We […]
Shellfish growers loan program now available
Thread Capital and Array Community Development Corporation announced Friday the launch of a new loan program designed to foster shellfish aquaculture in coastal North Carolina.
Greenville Utilities reports wastewater spill
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened on Monday. The spill was reported around 1:30 p.m. as a sewer force main that overflowed near 2900 E. 2nd St. It resulted in approximately 5,900 gallons of wastewater spilling. GUC officials said the spill dumped into a wetland area adjacent to […]
Pink Hill works to move on after mayor’s sudden resignation
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill has resigned, effective immediately. Hill’s resignation letter was posted Monday on the Pink Hill News Facebook page. He was in his first year as the town’s mayor after serving as a commissioner and as the water and sewer system leader. In the letter, Hill said […]
NC AG Stein visiting Washington County on Thursday
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be making a stop in Washington County on Thursday. NC attorney general speaks in New Bern about opioid crisis Washington County Town Clerk and Administrative Assistant Julie J. Bennett said Stein will in Plymouth from 4:30-5:30 at the Washington County Commissioners Rooms, located at […]
Sign-on bonus provided for new PCS mechanics, fuelers
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools, in an effort to seek hardworking and dependable individuals who are committed to serving students, is hiring bus mechanics and fuelers for its transportation department and will provide a $1,500 sign-on bonus for those positions. Selected applicants would be eligible to receive $1,000.00 at the time of their hire and […]
Woman shot while in car drives herself to Rocky Mount hospital, police say
The victim was targeted in the broad-daylight shooting and has since been moved to a hospital in Greenville for treatment, police said.
Duplin County road closures for rail repair start Tuesday
WARSAW, N.C. – To complete railroad repair, a portion of N.C. 24 in Duplin County is scheduled to be closed for about two days. CSX will close N.C. 24 (West College Street) between Railroad Street and Front Street to allow their crews to repair the railroad crossing. The area will close at 8 a.m. Oct. […]
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
Williamston man arrested after guns, ammo, hate group materials found in vehicle at Edgecombe CC
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man has been arrested after police were called to Edgecombe Community College on Monday for a suspicious person acting erratically in the school’s parking lot. Jason William Massenbrink, 24, was arrested and is facing a charge of possession of a firearm on educational property after Tarboro police found multiple […]
Yacht company sends new employees through BCCC apprenticeship
WASHINGTON, N.C.— Large boat orders have picked up and manufacturing companies are frantically trying to keep up with the demand. Local yacht builder Pamlico Yachtworks, LLC (PYW) has found that it needs all its skilled workers on the production line, cutting into its labor-intensive training process, even as it brings on new employees to accelerate […]
No foul play determined in fire that kills two in Greene County
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Investigators continue to look into a house fire that killed two people late Saturday in Greene County. The fire was reported Saturday just after 11 p.m. near Snow Hill. Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said three people were able to escape the home. On Monday, he said the initial investigation, which included the NC SBI, concluded there was no foul play. He also said next of kin have been notified but no names would be released until later.
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty police at Aroma Bar and Bistro, Rocky Mount police said.
Police investigating after shots fired at New Bern McDonald’s
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A report of shots fired at a McDonald’s on Degraffenreid Avenue on Monday night led to an investigation by the New Bern Police Department. Officers responded to the McDonald’s at 7:14 p.m. Monday, according to a press release. They found shell casings and property damage when they arrived. “Based on […]
