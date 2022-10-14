Read full article on original website
Related
Emmerdale hints at Aaron Dingle's exit in 50th anniversary episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has set up Aaron Dingle's upcoming departure from the village. The popular character returned this month to make amends with his sister Liv, announcing to his loved ones that he was back for good. Despite this, viewers know that Aaron's comeback is only temporary. Actor Danny...
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"
Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
Emmerdale (Sam) - (Contains spoiler)
I have just watched tonight's episode - So that's Harriet killed off, and the ending was shocking with Sam found himself trapped on some machinery, but could Sam really be killed off? I doubt it, I think he will survive, I doubt Emmerdale bosses will kill him off, unless James Hooton has decided to leave the show?
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
EastEnders and Emmerdale win big at the Inside Soap Awards 2022
The Inside Soap Awards are back with an in-person ceremony this year, in time to celebrate 30 years of Inside Soap magazine. The prestigious soap awards returned wto a physical ceremony tonight (October 17) after being held virtually over the last two years. EastEnders and Emmerdale won big this year,...
The One Show's Alex Jones forced to apologise after guest Lewis Capaldi swears twice live on air
The One Show host Alex Jones was forced to apologise after guest Lewis Capaldi swore twice in last night’s (October 14) episode. Appearing opposite hosts Jones and Roman Kemp, Capaldi was on the show to perform his latest single, ‘Forget Me’, which currently tops the UK Singles Chart.
Emmerdale's anniversary death horror and 8 more big soap moments for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: A storm is brewing on Kim and Will's wedding day. (Sunday at 7pm on ITV) Emmerdale...
Home and Away's Xander Delaney surprises Rose after sad death
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Xander Delaney will surprise Rose following news of a sad death in Home and Away. Upcoming scenes on Channel 5 will feature paramedic Xander once again having to cope with the loss of a patient, though this time he has a very different reaction.
Rings of Power bosses reveal scrapped Star Trek 4 plot
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's showrunners have shared their scrapped plans for Star Trek 4 — and it sounds like it would've been an emotional ride. JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who oversee the Lord of the Rings prequel series, were previously on board to write a fourth film in the Star Trek franchise. That movie, first announced in 2016, would have marked Chris Hemsworth's return to the Trek universe as George, the father of Chris Pine's James T Kirk.
EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar to make a devastating discovery in Suki story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar will grow closer to the truth about Ranveer's death next week. Viewers know that Ravi murdered Ranveer in shocking scenes over the summer, but has allowed a traumatised Suki to believe she was responsible. With Suki still in Mumbai, Nish announces to Ash, Kheerat...
Emmerdale airs Cain and Moira Dingle outcome after Faith death row
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale couple Cain and Moira Dingle have reconciled after their bitter row over Faith's death. The pair hit the rocks earlier this week after Cain realised that Moira had kept quiet about Faith's plans to end her own life. Last month, terminally-ill Faith told Moira that she...
Soaps - Two People Born Onscreen Who Had A Child Together Onscreen?
Jamie Tate and Gabby Thomas from Emmerdale were both born on our screens and then had Thomas Tate together who was also born on screen. Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't have a child... Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't...
The House Across the Street - Channel 5 - 9pm Monday 17/10/22
Drama starring Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson. Claudia a lonely single mother becomes embroiled in the case of a missing child. She forges a relationship with George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery. Episode 2 tomorrow. Drama starring Shirley Henderson...
Not happy with Call backs format
Too much like X-Factor - guest mentors/judges. Much prefer previous battle rounds and then knock outs.
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly
HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
Week 5 (Centenary Week) dance predictions/reveals
Fleur & Vito - ? (MUST be latin) Hamza & Jowita - ? (MUST be ballroom) Kym & Graziano - ? (prob ballroom) Tyler & Dianne - ? (MUST be ballroom) Will & Nancy - ? (prob ballroom) If Tony gets through and has to do Match of the Bloomin...
Why The Watcher's finale had to end the way that it did
The Watcher on Netflix spoilers follow – including its ending. Ryan Murphy has knocked himself off the top spot on Netflix with his new release The Watcher, and viewers have been desperate to find out about the true story and the real family on which it is based. But...
The Crown season 5 releases new character posters ahead of trailer launch
We're less than a month away from The Crown season 5 and Netflix has just treated fans to brand new character posters. The royal drama created by Peter Morgan will return for another instalment, introducing the older versions of some key players. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) takes over from...
