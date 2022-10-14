Read full article on original website
Traffic signal outage, 2 injured in crash in Milwaukee
Firefighters had to extricate a woman out of her car following a crash near Sherman and Mill in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
WISN
Man left with smashed windows for days during freezing weather
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man's windows have been boarded up after sitting broken and exposed to the elements for two days. Frankie Hoffman contacted WISN 12 News after he said his apartment building neglected to board up or fix his windows. Hoffman said another tenant, who was suffering a mental health crisis, smashed multiple windows in the single-level apartment building, including Hoffman's.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Auer shooting: Milwaukee woman wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Monday afternoon, Oct. 17. Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The victim showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter from this incident. Anyone with any...
Milwaukee man calls for change after loved one killed in reckless driving crash
More than four years after the death of his godmother, Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr. is sharing how reckless driving has impacted his life forever.
CBS 58
Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
WISN
Video released of attempting carjacking in Waukesha last week
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
WISN
Milwaukee police now investigating video showing white man grabbing Black man by neck
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police now confirm they’re investigating a so-called citizen's arrest captured on cellphone video that's gaining national attention. The video shows a white man grabbing a Black man by the neck. It happened Oct. 10 near 25th and Becher streets in Milwaukee. The man shooting the...
WISN
6 displaced after house fire on Milwaukee's northwest side
MILWAUKEE -- Six people are displaced after a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side. The Milwaukee Fire Department said a call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday for the fire at 57th & Silver Spring. Officials said the fire was on the building's first and second floor. The fire department...
WISN
Fire breaks out at Briggs and Stratton campus in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa firefighters found smoke and flames Monday morning in a building where heat treatment processes are performed at the Briggs and Stratton campus. They were called to the scene near 124th and Burleigh streets. just before 1 a.m. Firefighters found the source of the fire and...
Shooting at Waukesha motel leaves 1 injured
A shooting at a hotel in Waukesha drew a large police response and sparked conflict with people who turned out to be family members and witnesses, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Briggs and Stratton fire; no injuries
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday morning, Oct. 17 responded to a fire at Briggs and Stratton – located near 124th and Burleigh. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. "It sounds like a furnace started on fire," said Wauwatosa police. Hazmat crews were called to the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
wlip.com
Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
WISN
Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
