Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Man left with smashed windows for days during freezing weather

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man's windows have been boarded up after sitting broken and exposed to the elements for two days. Frankie Hoffman contacted WISN 12 News after he said his apartment building neglected to board up or fix his windows. Hoffman said another tenant, who was suffering a mental health crisis, smashed multiple windows in the single-level apartment building, including Hoffman's.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Auer shooting: Milwaukee woman wounded, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Monday afternoon, Oct. 17. Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The victim showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter from this incident. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Video released of attempting carjacking in Waukesha last week

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

6 displaced after house fire on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE -- Six people are displaced after a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side. The Milwaukee Fire Department said a call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday for the fire at 57th & Silver Spring. Officials said the fire was on the building's first and second floor. The fire department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fire breaks out at Briggs and Stratton campus in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa firefighters found smoke and flames Monday morning in a building where heat treatment processes are performed at the Briggs and Stratton campus. They were called to the scene near 124th and Burleigh streets. just before 1 a.m. Firefighters found the source of the fire and...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Briggs and Stratton fire; no injuries

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday morning, Oct. 17 responded to a fire at Briggs and Stratton – located near 124th and Burleigh. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. "It sounds like a furnace started on fire," said Wauwatosa police. Hazmat crews were called to the scene...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
WISN

Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
WAUKESHA, WI

