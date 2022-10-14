Read full article on original website
Glenburn man arrested for theft
GLENBURN– A Glenburn man is being charged in connection with thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Allen Everett, 48 was arrested Sunday. McAmbley says just after 10 a.m. officers found Everett’s car near the homeless encampment of Cleveland Avenue in Bangor. They eventually...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 5-13. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 5. Eric W. Blanchette Jr.,...
Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
Former Stockton Springs town office burns Monday morning
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — Fire heavily damaged the former town office in Stockton Springs early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the building just before 6 a.m. and arrived three minutes later, Stockton Springs Fire Chief Vern Thompson said. Crews determined the fire was on the second floor, where...
Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police have found a new home. Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote. It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent...
Brewer firefighters use boat to rescue family from floodwaters
BREWER, Maine — When the Brewer Fire Department received a grant from Firehouse Subs to buy a new, flat-bottomed fireboat, they didn't envision paddling down Brooks Street on its first journey out. But early Saturday morning, after rain and wind had battered much of the state for hours, firefighters...
Passenger injured following two-vehicle crash on Old County Road in Rockland
ROCKLAND – One person was transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, following a two-vehicle crash in front of the Rockland Golf Course on Old County Road. The S-Curve stretch of road remained closed to traffic from the time of the 911 call to dispatch, 5:20...
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
High COVID-19 transmission prompts indoor mask requirement at Acadia
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Rising COVID-19 cases in Hancock County have prompted the National Park Service to reinstate the mask requirement in all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park effective Oct. 15. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Hancock County as having "high" community-level transmission. Three...
Pair of Little Piggies Didn’t Go To Market, But Did Dig Up an Ohio Street Lawn
What's with all the livestock on the run these days?. It's beginning to make us wonder. Not too long ago we told you about some cows that had escaped in the Alton area. Then earlier in the month, we had a story about a different set of cows who were on the run in Orland.
Alice “Arlene” Hartford
Alice “Arlene” Hartford, 84, passed away from natural causes on Oct. 5, 2022. Arlene was born in Harrington, daughter of Bernard and Etta Door. Arlene was married to the late Keith “Pete” Hartford for 64 years and raised a wonderful daughter, Sally. Arlene is survived by...
Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
Graveyard guardians: A dedicated corps of volunteers is restoring one gravestone at a time
ELLSWORTH — Donald Ross. Hannah Abbott, Mrs. Susan E. Black. These three residents once walked dirt-packed roads past landmarks like the Black House and the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth. They came to rest with about 100 other local citizens in The Old Burial Ground, the city’s first and oldest cemetery.
Lois A. Means
Lois A. Means, 82, died Oct. 14, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer and leukemia. She was born in Brooklin, Dec. 13, 1939, daughter of Earl B. and Martha L. (Douglas) Austin. Lois attended Brooklin Elementary School and graduated from Brooklin High School in 1959. In 1963,...
South Thomaston firefighters extinguish vehicle fire early Saturday morning
SOUTH THOMASTON — South Thomaston firefighters used their “jaws of life” equipment in order to gain access to the interior of a vehicle, Saturday morning, after they extinguished a fully engulfed fire in the vehicle near the end of Iron Tree Lane. Having determined a few minutes...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Police seize 'significant amount' of drugs from Maine home
BUCKSPORT (WGME) -- Police say they seized a “significant amount” of drugs from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday. According to police, officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and approximately $2,350 in suspected drug proceeds.
Old Town Fire shows why it’s important to ‘close before you doze’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Close before you doze. That’s the message Old Town Fire Department is sharing during National Fire Prevention Week. In a recent Facebook post, they shared pictures from a house fire on October 7th. They say the pictures of the rooms that appear to be normal...
Northeast Equine Sanctuary advances 640-acre safe haven for horses and donkeys in Freedom
FREEDOM—It is perhaps no coincidence that nearly 40 neglected and abused horses and donkeys, and other equines will soon spend the rest of their lives at peace... living in Freedom. Northeast Equine Sanctuary, a new 640-acre facility in Waldo County, is soon to be in operation as an offshoot...
