ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamoine, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Glenburn man arrested for theft

GLENBURN– A Glenburn man is being charged in connection with thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Allen Everett, 48 was arrested Sunday. McAmbley says just after 10 a.m. officers found Everett’s car near the homeless encampment of Cleveland Avenue in Bangor. They eventually...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 5-13. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 5. Eric W. Blanchette Jr.,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence

ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
ORLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police have found a new home. Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote. It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Alice “Arlene” Hartford

Alice “Arlene” Hartford, 84, passed away from natural causes on Oct. 5, 2022. Arlene was born in Harrington, daughter of Bernard and Etta Door. Arlene was married to the late Keith “Pete” Hartford for 64 years and raised a wonderful daughter, Sally. Arlene is survived by...
GOULDSBORO, ME
WMTW

Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
LAMOINE, ME
Ellsworth American

Lois A. Means

Lois A. Means, 82, died Oct. 14, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer and leukemia. She was born in Brooklin, Dec. 13, 1939, daughter of Earl B. and Martha L. (Douglas) Austin. Lois attended Brooklin Elementary School and graduated from Brooklin High School in 1959. In 1963,...
BROOKLIN, ME
WGME

Police seize 'significant amount' of drugs from Maine home

BUCKSPORT (WGME) -- Police say they seized a “significant amount” of drugs from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday. According to police, officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and approximately $2,350 in suspected drug proceeds.
BUCKSPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy