Read full article on original website
Related
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton
Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign. Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+ The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the...
‘Watchmen’ Comic Co-Creator Alan Moore Says He Told HBO Showrunner Damon Lindelof, “I Don’t Want Anything To Do With You Or Your Show’
At TCA in 2019, showrunner Damon Lindelof fielded a lot of questions about his upcoming Watchmen series for HBO. Specifically, he was asked about how the small screen project may or may not connect to the classic comic series of the same name, which ran over 12 issues run from 1986-87. “We are not going to mess with it, it’s canon,” he declared. However, Lindelof did admit his relationship with the comic’s notoriously prickly and private co-creator, Alan Moore, was predictably rocky. He did not elaborate at length about his interactions with Moore, who long-ago-announced his intention to have nothing to do with adaptations...
Charlie Puth Says He Thinks Harry Styles Doesn't Like Him Very Much, And The Story Is Honestly Very Relatable
"Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."
Comments / 0