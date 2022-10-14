Read full article on original website
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan’s military will not buy any more Tesla cars after founder’s comments
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese military will not buy any more Tesla cars after its boss Elon Musk suggested that China should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” However, the firm’s China sales hit a record high in September.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report
Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
Scientists and the Military Want Us to Eat Food Made From Plastic
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Biologist Stephen Techtmann wants people to eat plastic. He isn’t imagining anybody chowing down on Funko Pops, but rather plastic in a safer, palatable, powdered form you could swig after a grueling iron sesh at the gym. Chugging down a plastic-derived protein powder for gains would come with an unexpected, ecological advantage: fighting the rise tide of plastic waste.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
France 24
‘Let it rot’: Once-flourishing middle class faces end of ‘Chinese Dream’
An ever-growing middle class has been emblematic of China’s ascent ever since Deng Xiaoping kicked off the country’s economic transformation in the 1980s. That progress now risks being reversed as millions of people in China face rising living costs, fierce professional competition, a real estate bubble and sluggish growth.
Importing more foreign farm workers is sowing the seeds of destruction
Citing labor shortages and rising production costs, the agricultural lobby is once again pushing the federal government to pass legislation that would increase the number of foreign agricultural workers permitted to enter the United States. The existing agricultural worker program — known as the H-2A nonimmigrant visa — admits laborers...
vinlove.net
Growing ‘giant’ Custard apple has earned thousand dollar
QUANG NINH – The coriander seed in Dong Trieu town produces 0.5-1 kg of fruit and is purchased for up to 5$/kg, providing a well-off life for 1,500 households. The price of Custard apples here also fluctuates from 1-2$/kg. This year’s Custard apple crop, Dong Trieu town reached an output of more than 11,000 tons, the price is also the highest ever.
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Phys.org
Pioneering research directly dates the earliest milk use in prehistoric Europe
A new study has shown milk was used by the first farmers from Central Europe in the early Neolithic era around 7,400 years ago, advancing humans' ability to gain sustenance from milk and establishing the early foundations of the dairy industry. The international research, led by the University of Bristol...
NASDAQ
Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock
Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
Phys.org
Millions of people are missing out on their fair share of the $424 billion aquatic food industry
Social, economic and political barriers are preventing millions of people from benefiting from the world's fastest-growing food-producing sector, a new study has revealed. Marine and freshwater foods, or blue foods, are a vital source of income and micronutrients, sustaining livelihoods for up to 800 million people worldwide. However, a new study of 195 countries has revealed that despite generating more than $424 billion globally, the benefits of the aquatic foods sector are distributed unequally, and even directly contribute to ongoing injustices.
Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora
In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during a parade marking that country’s Independence Day. At an event in Anaheim, California, a shouting match erupted between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India.
Phys.org
Researchers use cellulose to develop slow-release fertilizer and a self-fertilizing propagation pot
A research team affiliated with the Laboratory of Polymeric Materials and Biosorbents at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Araras, São Paulo state, Brazil, has produced and is testing cellulose-based materials for enhanced-efficiency fertilizers to improve the supply of nutrients to crops and reduce the release of non-biodegradable chemicals into the ecosystem.
modernfarmer.com
Could Edible Cactus Be the Next Big Specialty Crop?
Shawn Jadrnicek had long loved prickly pear cactus for its tasty fruit, so when he heard the plant could also be used as animal fencing, he was curious. After first creating a pen for his own backyard chickens, the farmer and arborist helped South Carolina’s Wild Hope Farm install a fencing system to keep deer out of its vegetable garden.
Norway detains Russian at border with drones, videos and 3 passports
Oslo, Norway — Norway said Friday it had detained a Russian caught crossing the border in the Scandinavian nation's far north as he returned home with two drones and a cache of photos and videos. The move comes as Norway is on high alert following several reports of mysterious drone sightings close to offshore oil and gas drilling platforms run by major energy producer Norway. Last month's Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts in the Baltic Sea are widely assumed to be the result of sabotage. The man, identified as 50-year-old Vitaly Rustanov, was arrested this week at the border post...
Fact check: US was world’s top oil producer in 2018, followed by Russia, Saudi Arabia
The U.S. as a whole – not Texas alone, as a social media post claims – was the world’s top oil producer in 2018, outproducing Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Phys.org
Researchers aim to solve the rare earths crisis
During a time of immense global uncertainty, managing supply chains for critical materials has been a top priority for many governments and large organizations. But what happens when certain materials are concentrated in the hands of one single nation—as most of the world's rare earth metals are with China?
americanmilitarynews.com
Minister: Solomons signed US-Pacific pact after indirect China references removed
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Solomon Islands only agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific island nations after indirect references to China were removed, Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele said Tuesday. The pact...
US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police to Fight Gangs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are...
