To the editor | Just in time for Halloween

Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Jason Gay is a sports commentator for The Wall Street Journal and, in his description, “writes a semi-amusing humor column for a financial newspaper.” In our current economy readers of financial newspapers need all the humor they can get, and Mr. Gay delivers. Recently, he described his family’s experience at fostering a mother cat and five kittens from a nearby shelter. In his capable hands it was amusing.

His story resonated as Robin and I have a fresh cat experience of our own. Within the past weeks some neighbors moved away, taking their dog but not the cat. Evidently, feline bonding did not extend beyond their youngsters. We have a passing acquaintance with the cat over the past couple of years; little did we know the acquaintance would become more than passing.

She is solid black with translucent green eyes. Mesmerizing, and the perfect little Halloween cat. Robin named her ‘Salem’. Think witches and 1692 trials in a Massachusetts town, not cigarettes. For those who may come around, and are suffering from mavrogatphobia, triskaidekaphobia, and other deep concerns about bad omens, you can relax. Salem has a barely perceptible tuft of little grays hairs that render her not a pure black cat and, thus, incapable of emitting any bad juju.

We had one previous cat. For 20 years, ‘Miss Kitty’ was an indoor cat. It seemed more like a sentence. Robin decreed that any indoor animal of ours must be a clean one. That meant more than a litter box, which Miss Kitty dutifully observed. It also meant a weekly bath in the bathroom sink. Robin had never lived with an indoor cat, but I had. I cringed at the thought of her undertaking, but figured that she would find out. Robin tried to make it fun for Miss Kitty, and the cat developed a love of the hair dryer.

She knew how to be just endearing enough, even as various pieces of upholstered furniture fell victim to frequent claw maintenance. Before being banned from the room, the underside of our bed could serve as a staging area for nocturnal assaults on unsuspecting ankles. Sadly, Miss Kitty departed in 2008 from natural causes. It was a dry-tear-duct type of mourning.

Cats seem to come in three basic personalities: the stereotypical French waiter, take-you-or-leave-you type. Think ‘Morris’ the cat from long ago Friskies ads. Then, there are the grumpy, stay away from me, I’ll-be-happy-to-scratch-you types. Yup, we’ve been there. But we seem to have found the rare one in Salem. The happy to greet you, brush your legs, and roll-over-so-you-can-play-with-me type.

OK, Salem. You can stay.

Douglas Smith, Rockingham

