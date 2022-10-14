Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Asian elephants prefer habitats on the boundaries of protected areas
New research, offering the most comprehensive analysis of Asian elephant movement and habitat preference to date, finds that elephants prefer habitats on the periphery of protected areas, rather than the areas themselves. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology. An international team of researchers...
Phys.org
Pioneering research directly dates the earliest milk use in prehistoric Europe
A new study has shown milk was used by the first farmers from Central Europe in the early Neolithic era around 7,400 years ago, advancing humans' ability to gain sustenance from milk and establishing the early foundations of the dairy industry. The international research, led by the University of Bristol...
Phys.org
Neanderthals may have been carnivores, according to new study
A new study published on October 17 in the journal PNAS, led by a CNRS researcher, has for the first time used zinc isotope analysis to determine the position of Neanderthals in the food chain. Their findings suggest that they were in fact carnivores. Were Neanderthals carnivores? Scientists have not...
Phys.org
New dataset reveals biological 'treasure trove' in the Arctic Ocean
A major new project will help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and assessing their extinction risk. Developed by an international team of scientists under the joint leadership of the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the U.K. and the Alfred-Wegener...
Phys.org
An ultrafine network for rivers
How are species richness and the characteristics of running waters related worldwide? This question is being addressed by a team led by IGB scientist Sami Domisch. The researchers have developed the highest-resolution map of the world's river systems ever produced. The map provides a basis for the detailed analysis of what characterizes riverine habitats and how they are interconnected.
Phys.org
Small sulfate aerosol may have masked effects of climate change in 1970s
Small sulfate particles of diameters 0.4 µm or less from anthropogenic sources could have had a cooling effect on the climate in the 1970s, by triggering cloud formation and reflection radiation. Global warming and climate change are one of the most pressing issues of this century. It is well...
Phys.org
Climate change to increase lifetime of space pollution
Satellites face greater chances of collision with space debris as a result of reduced density in the upper atmosphere. Increasing levels of CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere will result in a long-term decline in air density at high altitudes, according to new research from British Antarctic Survey. Such decreased density will reduce drag on objects orbiting in the upper atmosphere, between 90 and 500 km altitude, extending the lifetime of space debris and elevating the risk of collisions between debris and satellites.
Phys.org
Native predatory fish help control invasive species in Hawaiian fishpond
Jacks and barracuda in Heʻeia fishpond were found to feed on Australian mullet, an invasive species introduced to Oahu waters in the 1950s. This finding, published in Aquaculture, Fish, and Fisheries by researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB), and Paepae O Heʻeia suggests that these native predatory fish may provide a form of biocontrol on populations of the invasive mullet species.
Phys.org
Ye olde pathogen: Learning about evolution from ancient DNA
As long as humans have been around, there have been pathogens to make us sick. Some have achieved infamy in human history—the bubonic plague, for example, or smallpox—and with modern technologies, scientists can time-travel to find out what the bugs that caused these illnesses were like, and how they have evolved. With a bit of luck, and the correct alignment of environmental factors, the genomes of pathogens from time gone by can be sequenced from well-preserved samples. By comparing these genomes to those of present-day pathogens, scientists can understand more about how pathogens have evolved and adapted throughout history.
Phys.org
Grazing animals key to long-term soil carbon stability, study finds
Large mammalian herbivores like the yak and ibex play a crucial role in stabilizing the pool of soil carbon in grazing ecosystems such as the Spiti region in the Himalayas, according to a 16-year-long study carried out by researchers at the Center for Ecological Sciences (CES) and the Divecha Center for Climate Change (DCCC), Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
Phys.org
Record size bony fish found floating dead near Azores archipelago
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Portugal, working with a colleague from New Zealand and another from Japan, has released a report detailing an extremely large ocean sunfish that was found floating near to Faial Island off Horta Harbor in the Azores archipelago, off the coast of Portugal. In their paper published in Journal of Fish Biology, the group describes features of the huge fish and its probable cause of death.
Phys.org
Researcher discusses climate-related perils facing migratory fish and the changes needed
Persistent drought in the West has helped bring climate change to the forefront of the public consciousness. Indicia of a warming planet—relentless heatwaves, drained reservoirs, and raging forest fires—have applied pressure to humans and their environment, prompting discussions about the long-term sustainability of a fossil fuel-based economy. What...
Phys.org
The travails of an alewife: Dams, drought, and climate change
River herring once swam up Connecticut's streams to reproduce by the billion, and then reverse their journey back to sea. In recent years, though, their migration has become increasingly perilous, and their numbers have plummeted. Obstructions like dams have been added to many of the streams and rivers and the population has been drastically overfished.
Phys.org
The next invasive garden threat? A slithering, jumping worm
Just when you think you've become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another menace to the ecosystem: the Asian jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as "Alabama jumper," "Jersey wriggler" and the rude-but-accurate "crazy worm." Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil formed by dead and decaying small animals, insects and leaf litter in places like forests, plant nurseries and your garden.
Phys.org
New analysis of obsidian blades reveals dynamic Neolithic social networks
An analysis of obsidian artifacts excavated during the 1960s at two prominent archaeological sites in southwestern Iran suggests that the networks Neolithic people formed in the region as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously believed, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study, published...
Phys.org
Rock stars: How a group of scientists in South Africa rescued a rare 500 kg chunk of human history
Scientific breakthroughs can happen in the strangest ways and places. Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin because of mold growing on a Petri dish left out while he was on holiday. Chinese monks in the 9th century wanted to make a potion for immortality: instead, they discovered gunpowder. Our own remarkable discovery...
Phys.org
Satellite tags on track to explore climate impacts on whale migrations
Ten humpback whales have been tagged with satellite transmitters off the coast of Ecuador during the 2022 migration season as part of a new partnership between the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador (PUCE) and Whales & Climate Research Program (WCP) at Griffith University. A team comprising researchers from PUCE, The...
Phys.org
Researchers develop novel robust superhydrophobic coating
Lotus-inspired superhydrophobicity attracts the interest of researchers due to its interfacial non-wetting and unique multi-phase contact properties. However, fragile hierarchical structures, fluorine-containing chemicals usage, and strict requirements for substrate scopes remain thorny challenges. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Hou Baorong and Prof. Duan Jizhou from the Institute of...
Phys.org
Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell
A new study finds that some people really are "mosquito magnets" and it probably has to do with the way they smell. The researchers found that people who are most attractive to mosquitoes produce a lot of certain chemicals on their skin that are tied to smell. And bad news for mosquito magnets: The bloodsuckers stay loyal to their favorites over time.
Phys.org
Faster-developing, wetter hurricanes to come
In a new study, researchers at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory find that the U.S. Atlantic Coast is becoming a breeding ground for rapidly intensifying hurricanes. Fueled by environmental conditions that beget increasingly severe storms—with climate change as a root contributor—the new research finds that hurricanes are growing wetter and strengthening faster near the already hurricane-battered coastline.
Comments / 0