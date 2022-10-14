Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo College to hold Fall Festival
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo College is getting ready to celebrate the autumn season by hosting a fall festival!. After two years of dealing with the coronavirus, the college has decided to bring back its annual fall fest to provide Laredoans with a fun family outing. Before the pandemic, the...
kgns.tv
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some are skeptics of paranormal activity, others are believers and have even dedicated their lives to helping others connect with lost loved ones. For nearly a decade, a Laredo team has investigated homes and areas around Webb County. It’s a family affair for Torres Paranormal...
kgns.tv
Cool, Showers End Tuesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much cooler airmass has arrived from Canada. Aloft, moist air is flowing above the northerly winds from the Pacific and gulf, bringing the clouds and showers of Monday. The upper level wind flow will shift into the northwest during Tuesday afternoon. This will begin to push the moist air with it’s clouds and showers south and east of our area during Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 50′s for the first time since April 8th by dawn Tuesday.
kgns.tv
Fall like weather
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning make sure you take your umbrella and wear something warm because its going to be a rainy and a cool day. Today we are expected to reach a high of 60s but due to cloudy skies and rain our temperatures will dropping into the upper 50s.
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of silence, the future international bridge will be discussed by Laredo City Council members, but it will be discussed behind closed doors. On the agenda, the item staets, council members will talk about all matters related to bridge four and five. The City of...
kgns.tv
Woman loses limb after attempting to jump on a train
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman loses part of her leg after attempting to jump on a moving train over the weekend. The incident happened on Friday at around 1 a.m. near the train tracks on Carrier Road and Frontage Drive. According to Laredo Police, the victim was a migrant...
kgns.tv
Laredo learning institutions to band together for National Unity Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - National Unity Day is a day everyone comes together to take a stand against bullying. This year, the theme is “Together, we can create a world without bullying”. This coming Wednesday, four of Laredo’s learning institutions, TAMIU, Laredo College, LISD and UISD are banding...
kgns.tv
Webb County approves temporary deputy medical examiner
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County votes to fund additional help for the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office. During their recent meeting, Commissioners gave the green light to move forward with an agreement with Dr. Siegfried Pueblitz. Dr. Pueblitz will temporarily perform the duties of deputy chief medical examiner....
kgns.tv
Loop 20 expansion project to impact park and golf course
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A road project that has been in the works for several years will impact a couple of recreational areas. The Casa Blanca State Park and the golf course will change after a redesign of Loop 20. County commissioners approved architects for the golf course; however, TxDOT...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Eliazar Garcia, 41. He is roughly five feet, seven inches, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address...
kgns.tv
Texas BP agents find undocumented immigrants sealed in railcar
Hebbronville, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took in 13 undocumented people after finding them sealed inside a grain hopper railcar near Hebbronville, Texas on Monday. According to the Laredo sector’s Border Patrol, on October 10, K0 Timmy and his handler were working and inspecting an eastbound train in...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is clearing the air after there was a shots fired call that spooked the community of south Laredo over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday near the 2300 block of Highway 83. According to Laredo Police, they received a call regarding...
kgns.tv
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood. It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families. A burglar or burglars had broken into...
kgns.tv
Power outage reported in south Webb County
WEBB COUNTY (KGNS) - Over a thousand residents are waking up without power Tuesday morning. According to the AEP’s website, 1,049 residents living in the Rio Bravo/El Cenizo area are without power. This is possibly due to the recent shower activity that our area experienced Monday night and Tuesday...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83. One of the men believed to be involved in theft was...
kgns.tv
Laredo students apply for student loan forgiveness
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Student borrowers can now start submitting applications for student loan forgiveness. The Department of Education has launched its beta test version of its student loan relief website. Borrowers can fill out an application in advance of the site’s official launch which is set to take place...
Comments / 0