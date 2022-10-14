ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamikwasi takes Librium Liz’s offer to consciously uncouple from train wreck

By John Crace
On Thursday afternoon, Kwasi Kwarteng told reporters in New York he wasn’t going anywhere. As an expression of physical intent it turned out to be well wide of the mark. The chancellor was back in the UK a day early on Friday morning. But as a statement of existential despair it was spot on. Kamikwasi is going nowhere.

His political career is finished. His credibility trashed. Destined to become a pub quiz question as the shortest-serving chancellor who didn’t die in office. Still, at least he got a lot done in his 38 days. Forced the Bank of England into a £65bn bailout of pension funds. And increased everyone’s mortgages. Nice work if you can get it.

After landing at Heathrow, Kwarteng took his last ride in a ministerial Range Rover back to Downing Street for Liz Truss to administer the last rites. The prime minister having apparently switched sides to the “anti-growth coalition” and decided to sack her pro-growth chancellor. It turns out there are limits to how unpopular Librium Liz is prepared to be. She hasn’t seen anything yet.

Their conversation must have been awkward. Not to mention surreal. “I’m going to have to sack you for doing all the things we agreed in the mini-budget: I just can’t tolerate that level of loyalty from my chancellor. Imagine if every minister did exactly what I wanted. What kind of state would the country be in? Surely you must have realised I was bat-shit crazy and not to be trusted. But anyway, I’m demanding of you a futile gesture. If you resign then suddenly my credibility will be restored. People will begin to realise I know exactly what I’m doing.”

After landing at Heathrow, Kwasi Kwarteng took his last ride in a ministerial Range Rover back to Downing Street. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The exchange of letters was equally bizarre. Kamikwasi’s letter was a model of restrained politeness. With an undercurrent of passive-aggression. Understandable in the circumstances. “Your success is the country’s success,” he wrote. Twisting the dagger. Shame about the financial markets and all that, but you live and learn. And people shouldn’t have bought houses they couldn’t afford. Kwarteng went on. No one could have predicted that things would get worse after 23 September. Just mad. Still no understanding that it was his budget that created the chaos.

Librium Liz’s reply was no more grounded in reality. She began by praising him. As if crashing the economy was a tremendous achievement. Then she wrote that she respected his decision to resign. Hang on. He didn’t have a choice. You just sacked him, so he could hardly have remained in office. It made it look as if she wasn’t sure exactly who had sacked who. Maybe it had been a conscious uncoupling. Gwynnie would have been proud.

Then came the press conference. If you can call something that lasted eight minutes that. Best to call it for what it was. A train wreck. Beyond awful. More like a short suicide note. One that radiated anxiety and insecurity. One that screamed Truss wasn’t up to the job. Never had been. Never would be. The Tory members had signed their own death warrant for the next election by making her leader. It had been obvious to everyone else she would be a disaster. And she hadn’t let us down.

Truss opened the train wreck with a brief statement. She sounded even more robotic and disconnected than usual. Out of touch with herself. Out of touch with her party. Out of touch with the country. It would have been kinder if her minders had put her out of her misery and pressed the off button. It was excruciating to watch. A postcard from the edge. A tacit admission she was incapable of being prime minister.

Librium Liz then regressed to her childhood. The grinding middle-class poverty of being brought up in a nice area of Leeds. Previous Tory governments of which she had been part had let the country down. She was still committed to growth. She would do everything all over again in a heartbeat if given the chance.

Her one fault had been to try to do everything too quickly. So she was going to do yet another U-turn on her budget and increase corporation tax after all. And hopefully that would do. But if the markets were still unimpressed then she still had some other unfunded tax cuts she could reverse. And to prove she was serious, she had appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor. Quite what was in it for Hunt was less clear. His economics are not that much different to Kamikwasi’s so perhaps he’s just hoping to break his predecessor’s record for length of time in office. A race to the bottom.

Is Jeremy Hunt hoping to break his predecessor’s record for length of time in office? Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

It was all bonkers. Delusional. As if Truss still didn’t quite understand the seriousness of the situation. She also looked terrible. Washed out. There was a part of her that was terrified: a part she was struggling to suppress. She could barely even read out the names of the four journalists to whom she was prepared to grant a question. First up was the Telegraph. Usually a safe port in a storm. Not this time. Could she say why she should stay as prime minister and her chancellor should go? It was a joint project after all.

“I took decisive action,” she stumbled. Seemingly unaware that her decisive action had caused the chaos in the first place. Everything since had been reactive and defensive. Her voice petered out. Next she turned to Harry Cole of the Sun. But even her authorised biographer didn’t give her a break. Perhaps he’s already rewriting the final chapter. He too wanted to know why she wasn’t also resigning. There was a long pause before she mumbled nonsense about decisive action. Her artificial stupidity needed a reboot.

There were two final questions that went unanswered before Librium Liz dashed for the exit. Journalists left in the room were shell-shocked. Unable to process the shambles. It was the Trussterfuck of all Trussterfucks. There was literally no point to her premiership. All her leadership promises had unravelled. All that was left was to implement someone else’s plan. Anyone’s. She was a laughing stock. The Tories were a laughing stock. Give it a week or two and she would be gone. This press conference had merely been the Chronicle of a Death Foretold.

Related
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Guardian

Haitians in shock after death of singer Mikaben in Paris

Haitians paid tribute on Sunday to the singer Mikaben, whose sudden death during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest during a performance on Saturday, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
The Independent

Odds for Liz Truss to leave No 10 before the end of the year slashed

Odds on prime minister Liz Truss leaving Downing Street before the end of 2022 were slashed on Friday after she sacked her chancellor and reversed sweeping tax cuts.Waning confidence in Ms Truss’s political and economic credibility follows weeks of financial turmoil as markets were sent reeling by former chancellor Kwasi Kwateng’s so-called mini-Budget.William Hill made the embattled PM just 5/4 to leave her role before 2023 – down from 11/2 on Thursday – following her curt press conference announcing the U-turn on cutting corporation tax.As simmering calls from Tory MPs for her to step down begin to boil over,...
The Guardian

Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn

Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt ahead of a U-turn on key sections of her disastrous mini-budget, as she launched a desperate attempt to restore her crumbling political authority. In a rapidly moving sequence of events, the prime minister first dismissed...
The Atlantic

The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation

For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
