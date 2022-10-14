ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Community Impact Houston

Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998

Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
hellowoodlands.com

Must See Local Halloween Decorations; Map & Videos Included

Put on some Halloween music and head out to see these local Halloween decorations. There are several new houses on the list this year! The list is updated regularly so be sure to check back for additions as Halloween gets closer. Halloween in The Woodlands area 2022 Map. Click on...
Community Impact Houston

Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan to open first location in Katy

Tim Ho Wan will open in Katy in the fall. (Courtesy Tim Ho Wan) After two years of anticipation, dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan is set to open this fall. The Michelin-starred restaurant will open at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, in the last week of October or first week of November. Tim Ho Wan first opened in Hong Kong in 2009 and has since been founded in New York, Las Vegas, California and Hawaii. Chefs, regarded as dim sum specialists, take pride in crafting handmade dishes with fresh ingredients. The menu includes popular items, such as a steamed rice roll with barbecue pork, pan-fried turnip cakes and steamed egg cakes. Each location features its own regional specialty dish. www.timhowanusa.com.
milb.com

Sugar Land Holiday Lights Tickets Go on Sale

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today placed tickets on sale for the ninth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights, presented by Houston Methodist, beginning on Nov. 18 at Constellation Field. The holiday festival, which will run through Jan. 1, features over 3 million lights, light shows, 10...
travelawaits.com

10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
Community Impact Houston

Texas-based Zalat Pizza to bring concept to Kroger Marketplace in Conroe

Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. The pilot location within Kroger is one of two planned this fall in the Greater Houston area. Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who opened the first restaurant location in the Dallas area in 2015. The concept has 24 locations across Dallas and Houston with plans to open more in 2023, according to the release. www.zalatpizza.com.
Community Impact Houston

Urban Filly brings Western-inspired clothing to Magnolia

Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October. (Courtesy Urban Filly) Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October, owner and Magnolia resident Connie Heinrich said. "They’re Western-themed or Western-inspired," Heinrich said. "They are more tailored and they...
Community Impact Houston

Houston receives music-friendly city designation

A mural depicts musical artists outside of Numbers Night Club, one of many venues in Houston where guests can see live music. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston's contributions to the world of music were recognized by the Texas Music Office Oct. 18 when the agency awarded the city a Music Friendly Community designation.
papercitymag.com

America's Biggest Japan Festival Is Returning to Houston On an Even Grander Scale — Get Ready For Tokyo Night Weekend

Look for everything Japanese from food to music, art, anime, and martial arts to be celebrated at the upcoming Tokyo Night Festival. (Courtesy Tokyo Night Festival) Touting itself as the biggest event in the United States that celebrates Japan and its fascinating centuries-old culture, the second-annual Tokyo Night Festival is returning to Houston for two days — Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. Initially created by Naoki Yoshida, Yusuke Motozawa and Tam Lo as a parking lot festival, the trio invited chefs inspired by Japan and its food and asked each to create their version of Japanese cuisine.
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University, including Wild Fork Foods

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Community Impact Houston

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

