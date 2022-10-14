Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston man has given away over $1 billionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Coffee connoisseurs sell craft espresso drinks on wheels in Webster at Inspira Coffee
The Mia Latte, a cold espresso drink with sea salt, Saigon cinnamon and sweetened with raw honey. (Photos courtesy Inspira Coffee) Justin Valdez, co-owner of the Inspira Coffee truck with his wife, Corinna Valdez, channels his passion for coffee into his mobile business based in the Webster area. Justin said...
Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998
Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
hellowoodlands.com
Must See Local Halloween Decorations; Map & Videos Included
Put on some Halloween music and head out to see these local Halloween decorations. There are several new houses on the list this year! The list is updated regularly so be sure to check back for additions as Halloween gets closer. Halloween in The Woodlands area 2022 Map. Click on...
Gatsby's Prime Seafood among first openings at new mixed-use district at Waugh Drive
Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Raydon Creative) Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston.
Learn about Katy's featured neighborhood, market data for September
A house located at Green Leaf Lane. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek subdivision combines country and small-town vibes through a variety of indoor and outdoor activities along with views of Huggins Lake. Median home value: $587,025. Homes on the market*: 33. Homes under contract*: 9.
Woodlands Axe prepares for November grand opening
Woodlands Axe will host a grand opening Nov. 19. (Courtesy Woodlands Axe) Family-owned ax throwing venue Woodlands Axe will host a grand opening Nov. 19 at 32503 Tamina Road, Bldg. A, Ste. 3, Magnolia. Owner Jeffrey Elkin said the venue features projected targets programmed with a variety of games rather...
Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan to open first location in Katy
Tim Ho Wan will open in Katy in the fall. (Courtesy Tim Ho Wan) After two years of anticipation, dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan is set to open this fall. The Michelin-starred restaurant will open at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, in the last week of October or first week of November. Tim Ho Wan first opened in Hong Kong in 2009 and has since been founded in New York, Las Vegas, California and Hawaii. Chefs, regarded as dim sum specialists, take pride in crafting handmade dishes with fresh ingredients. The menu includes popular items, such as a steamed rice roll with barbecue pork, pan-fried turnip cakes and steamed egg cakes. Each location features its own regional specialty dish. www.timhowanusa.com.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Tony Buzbee’s mansion is still on the market, price decreased to $20M; Take a look inside at the stunning, traditional space
HOUSTON – Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee’s home is still on the market. The property has been listed on HAR.com for 250 days, and the price has dropped 27.27% -- that’s $7,500,000 off the original listing. It is still one of the most expensive homes on the market in Houston today.
Memorial Park boosts safety, scenery with opening of new branch of popular jogging trail
The new stretch of the Seymour Lieberman Trail in Memorial Park features three bridges overlooking ravines. (Courtesy Memorial Park Conservancy) A new alignment was announced Oct. 11 for one of the most heavily used trails at Houston's Memorial Park that will direct trail users away from the busy Memorial Drive and farther into the park's natural lands.
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
milb.com
Sugar Land Holiday Lights Tickets Go on Sale
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today placed tickets on sale for the ninth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights, presented by Houston Methodist, beginning on Nov. 18 at Constellation Field. The holiday festival, which will run through Jan. 1, features over 3 million lights, light shows, 10...
travelawaits.com
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
Texas-based Zalat Pizza to bring concept to Kroger Marketplace in Conroe
Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. The pilot location within Kroger is one of two planned this fall in the Greater Houston area. Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who opened the first restaurant location in the Dallas area in 2015. The concept has 24 locations across Dallas and Houston with plans to open more in 2023, according to the release. www.zalatpizza.com.
Furniture Bank Houston commemorates 30 years of service
The furniture bank, which is marking its 30-year anniversary in 2022, provides furniture to families in need from its Houston and The Woodlands locations. (Courtesy Houston Furniture Bank) The nonprofit Furniture Bank Houston will commemorate 30 years of service to the Greater Houston area with a Nov. 4 event at...
Urban Filly brings Western-inspired clothing to Magnolia
Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October. (Courtesy Urban Filly) Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October, owner and Magnolia resident Connie Heinrich said. "They’re Western-themed or Western-inspired," Heinrich said. "They are more tailored and they...
fox26houston.com
Houston Army veteran vanished during bike ride 4-years ago, family says they never received media coverage
HOUSTON - FOX 26 is dedicated to shining a light on the thousands of people who have vanished from the greater Houston area who have vanished without a trace. In this edition of "The Missing," FOX 26's Gabby Hart highlights an army veteran who went for a bike ride and never came home.
Houston receives music-friendly city designation
A mural depicts musical artists outside of Numbers Night Club, one of many venues in Houston where guests can see live music. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston's contributions to the world of music were recognized by the Texas Music Office Oct. 18 when the agency awarded the city a Music Friendly Community designation.
When you think of the best Italian restaurants in America, do you think of Texas? You should, check out these Texas Italian eateries ranked best in the US
For Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it's time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
papercitymag.com
America’s Biggest Japan Festival Is Returning to Houston On an Even Grander Scale — Get Ready For Tokyo Night Weekend
Look for everything Japanese from food to music, art, anime, and martial arts to be celebrated at the upcoming Tokyo Night Festival. (Courtesy Tokyo Night Festival) Touting itself as the biggest event in the United States that celebrates Japan and its fascinating centuries-old culture, the second-annual Tokyo Night Festival is returning to Houston for two days — Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. Initially created by Naoki Yoshida, Yusuke Motozawa and Tam Lo as a parking lot festival, the trio invited chefs inspired by Japan and its food and asked each to create their version of Japanese cuisine.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University, including Wild Fork Foods
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0