Sporting News

Will Lakers' LeBron James change his number? NBA retires Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey

Bill Russell's legacy will never be forgotten. The No. 2 pick in the 1956 NBA Draft, Russell played 13 seasons in the league and put together a resume that won't ever be matched. In addition to earning 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA selections and five MVP awards, Russell won 11 championships, the most in NBA history.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN ‘College GameDay’ to come to Eugene for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA

Once UCLA upset the Utah Utes and kept its undefeated season alive a week ago, we knew there was a chance that the game between the Ducks and Bruins would be a big one. After Oregon routed Arizona later that day, it was clear it would be a marquee matchup. RelatedDan Lanning expects a big recruiting weekend vs. UCLA Bruins One that is big enough to bring ESPN’s “College GameDay” to town. ESPN announced that the GameDay crew will head to Eugene for the top-15 matchup between No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon. This will be the 26th time the Ducks have been...
247Sports

Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU

YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
CBS San Francisco

'We're blessed to play this game'; Curry-led Warriors ready for NBA title defense

SAN FRANCISCO -- Having signed stars Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to contract extensions, the Golden State Warriors are ready to mount a NBA title defense Tuesday with few distractions to overcome.The 23-year-old Poole finalized a $140 million, four-year extension with the defending NBA champions on Sunday, giving the guard something to celebrate and a bit of relief with a ring ceremony right around the corner.Wiggins also signed a four-year contract extension over the weekend.    The NBA's 77th season starts Tuesday night, the opening doubleheader — Philadelphia at Eastern Conference champion Boston, then the Los Angeles Lakers at the Warriors...
FOX Sports

Sacramento hosts Portland to start season

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
CBS San Francisco

James Wiseman more than ready for Warriors regular season opener

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's hasn't been an easy road to the 2022-2023 regular season opener for Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman.After being among the best high school players in the country, Wiseman's collegiate career lasted just a couple games amid controversy and an NCAA suspension at the University of Memphis.Then came the knee injury on April 11, 2020 during his rookie season, sidelining him for 920 days from regular season play.So it goes without saying, the 21-year-old can't wait to take the court on Tuesday night against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the regular season opener."I'm...
Sporting News

Clover on NBA courts, explained: How all 30 teams are honoring Celtics legend Bill Russell

When Bill Russell died on July 31, 2022, the NBA lost one of the most important figures in its history. Russell was basketball's ultimate winner, capturing 11 NBA championships over the course of his 13-season career as a player with the Celtics and two titles as Boston's head coach. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player and coach and named a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.
Wildcats Today

NBA Opening-Day Rosters Feature 27 Wildcats

Tuesday night will witness the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.  As always, there will be former Wildcats scattered all over the pros. Kentucky leads all schools with 27 former players on opening-day rosters: Bam Adebayo – Miami HeatDevin Booker – Phoenix Suns Brandon Boston ...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

