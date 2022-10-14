Once UCLA upset the Utah Utes and kept its undefeated season alive a week ago, we knew there was a chance that the game between the Ducks and Bruins would be a big one. After Oregon routed Arizona later that day, it was clear it would be a marquee matchup. RelatedDan Lanning expects a big recruiting weekend vs. UCLA Bruins One that is big enough to bring ESPN’s “College GameDay” to town. ESPN announced that the GameDay crew will head to Eugene for the top-15 matchup between No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon. This will be the 26th time the Ducks have been...

