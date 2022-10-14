Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Will Lakers' LeBron James change his number? NBA retires Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey
Bill Russell's legacy will never be forgotten. The No. 2 pick in the 1956 NBA Draft, Russell played 13 seasons in the league and put together a resume that won't ever be matched. In addition to earning 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA selections and five MVP awards, Russell won 11 championships, the most in NBA history.
Chip Kelly on the Ducks, Returning to Oregon, Experienced Team (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the match-up with the Ducks, what they do well on both sides of the ball, the significance of returning to Eugene, and the advantages of coaching an experienced team. See you piping in fake fan noise?. Yeah, that's what we normally...
Sporting News
Who has the most championship rings among active NBA players? LeBron James and Stephen Curry headline full list
LeBron James no longer stands alone with the most championship rings among active NBA players. In defeating the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala recorded their fourth title together. The significance? It ties each one of them with James for the most among active players.
Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in...
ESPN ‘College GameDay’ to come to Eugene for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA
Once UCLA upset the Utah Utes and kept its undefeated season alive a week ago, we knew there was a chance that the game between the Ducks and Bruins would be a big one. After Oregon routed Arizona later that day, it was clear it would be a marquee matchup. RelatedDan Lanning expects a big recruiting weekend vs. UCLA Bruins One that is big enough to bring ESPN’s “College GameDay” to town. ESPN announced that the GameDay crew will head to Eugene for the top-15 matchup between No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon. This will be the 26th time the Ducks have been...
Grizzlies make sure Ja Morant has long-term help with latest roster move
The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to become one of the elite teams in the Western Conference behind budding superstar Ja Morant. But every star need a supporting cast of role players, and the Grizzlies have found one in Brandon Clarke. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Clarke...
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU
YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
'We're blessed to play this game'; Curry-led Warriors ready for NBA title defense
SAN FRANCISCO -- Having signed stars Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to contract extensions, the Golden State Warriors are ready to mount a NBA title defense Tuesday with few distractions to overcome.The 23-year-old Poole finalized a $140 million, four-year extension with the defending NBA champions on Sunday, giving the guard something to celebrate and a bit of relief with a ring ceremony right around the corner.Wiggins also signed a four-year contract extension over the weekend. The NBA's 77th season starts Tuesday night, the opening doubleheader — Philadelphia at Eastern Conference champion Boston, then the Los Angeles Lakers at the Warriors...
Class 6A football power rankings: The state’s top teams separate themselves from the field
If you watched any of the state’s top teams play this past week, then you saw an absolute offensive fireworks show. The quarterbacks from Sheldon, West Linn and Central Catholic were on fire and showcased just how dangerous they can be. Can any defense in the state stop them?
FOX Sports
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
James Wiseman more than ready for Warriors regular season opener
SAN FRANCISCO -- It's hasn't been an easy road to the 2022-2023 regular season opener for Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman.After being among the best high school players in the country, Wiseman's collegiate career lasted just a couple games amid controversy and an NCAA suspension at the University of Memphis.Then came the knee injury on April 11, 2020 during his rookie season, sidelining him for 920 days from regular season play.So it goes without saying, the 21-year-old can't wait to take the court on Tuesday night against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the regular season opener."I'm...
Roosevelt’s Terrence Hill announces move to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona
One of Portland’s most dynamic basketball players is heading south to continue his high school career. Earlier this month, Roosevelt junior Terrence Hill Jr. announced that he was transferring to AZ Compass Prep. The Chandler, Arizona-based school has a national reputation for its basketball program.
Sporting News
Clover on NBA courts, explained: How all 30 teams are honoring Celtics legend Bill Russell
When Bill Russell died on July 31, 2022, the NBA lost one of the most important figures in its history. Russell was basketball's ultimate winner, capturing 11 NBA championships over the course of his 13-season career as a player with the Celtics and two titles as Boston's head coach. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player and coach and named a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.
NBA player props October 18: Joel Embiid and LeBron James props for opening night
At long last, the 2022-23 basketball season is here. With two star-studded games on tap for opening night, we’ve got our best NBA player props for Tuesday, October 18. 76ers vs. Celtics player props: Joel Embiid props for opening night. Joel Embiid props: Under 27.5 points (-110 or better)
NBA Opening-Day Rosters Feature 27 Wildcats
Tuesday night will witness the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. As always, there will be former Wildcats scattered all over the pros. Kentucky leads all schools with 27 former players on opening-day rosters: Bam Adebayo – Miami HeatDevin Booker – Phoenix Suns Brandon Boston ...
Portland Thorns to donate portion of playoff ticket proceeds to three local charities selected by players
The Portland Thorns will donate a significant portion of ticket proceeds to three local charities for their NWSL semifinal playoff match vs. the San Diego Wave on Sunday, the team announced Tuesday. Thorns players selected the three charities: Girls on the Run, Girls Inc. and SHE FLIES. A team source...
Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Days Away From NBA Debut
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Sporting News
Which NBA team has won the most championships? Lakers, Celtics, Warriors lead full list
The goal for every team in the NBA is to win a championship. Some have more immediate championship aspirations than others, but all 30 teams are building toward a shot at one day hoisting the elusive Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Lakers have had by far the most shots at winning...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0