Stephen Curry says Andre Iguodala belongs in the Hall of Fame: ‘I didn’t know that was much of a debate’

Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Draymond Green has interesting response when asked about future with Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
Stephen Curry closes Warriors preseason with mini-Shaqtin moment
The NBA preseason is the perfect time to work out the kinks. That apparently goes for celebrations as well. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry did exactly that after flexing his made three in their final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets. Check out Steph Curry with a rare stumble...
Kobe Bryant's 1998 NBA All-Star Game Shoes Up for Auction
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's Adidas shoes from 1998 NBA All-Star Game are up for auction.
