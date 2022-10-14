ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured

By Ashley Anderson
 4 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Gov. Roy Cooper gathered Friday morning to share new details about the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.

Patterson identified the five victims killed, including off-duty Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who she said was on his way to work when he was gunned down.

Also killed were Nicole Connors, 52, Mary Marshall, 34, Susan Karnatz, 49, and James Roger Thompson, 16.

Of those injured, one was Raleigh police Senior Officer Casey Joseph Clark, 33. He was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

Marcille Gardner, 59, was also injured in the shooting and remains in critical condition, Patterson said.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old, is also in critical condition as of Friday morning, according to police. The suspect was taken into police custody around 9:37 p.m. on Thursday, putting an end to a search and standoff spanning more than four hours.

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, the mass shooting took place on and near the Neuse River Greenway and the Hedingham subdivision of northeast Raleigh, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a public statement just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

After approximately three hours of searching for the gunman, Raleigh police Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed the male juvenile suspect had been contained at 8:13 p.m. on Thursday.

Police told CBS 17 that the active shooter suspect they were searching for was a 15-year-old.

During an initial media briefing around 9 p.m., it was confirmed he was contained inside a home.

“[The] Raleigh Police Department has confirmed five fatalities. One of them was an off-duty Raleigh police officer. Two others were also transported to the hospital. One is a Raleigh police K9 officer. Thankfully, he did not have life-threatening injuries,” Baldwin told the public on Thursday night.

Officials say the suspect is the brother of one of the victims, but they have not confirmed which victim he is related to. They say the suspect has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and remains alive as of Friday afternoon.

The investigation remains active. CBS 17 will update this story with the latest developments.

