Who Loves Erie? Refugee Family Buys Nice Home
The population of Erie is continually dropping. People are leaving the city and that's a shame. However, there are some families that have recently moved to Erie and are happy to be here. Hakluyt Demises, his wife Hi rut, and their three children are refugees from Africa. They are very...
explore venango
Venango County Receives Over $1.3 Million in State Funds to Support Economic Development, Opportunities of Pennsylvania’s Coal-Impacted Communities
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf on Monday joined Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and his gubernatorial peers of the Appalachian region to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania’s coal communities to support economic development projects for improved opportunities.
Erie County Department of Health Reports 10 Cases of Monekypox in the County
The Erie County Department of Health has announced that there have been no new cases of monkeypox in Erie County since the first week of September. The total number of cases in the county since July 2022 remains 10. The Erie County Department of Health said while the number of...
The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve local parks, public spaces with $5 million
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve city parks and public spaces with $5 million. The City of Erie Facebook page reports the survey, which closes Monday, Oct. 17, asks what Erie residents think need improvements for topics like bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian infrastructure, public art, park improvements, […]
Social Security Checks To Increase
Like thousands of local seniors, Claudia Schneider watched her finances in the last year. "I find that I am going into my savings more than I was," she said. "It's unbelievable when you go to the stores and you say, 'Gee, I don't think I paid that much for this just last week.'" she said.
AAA hosts paper shredding event in Erie
To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it” event for the community on Friday. The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie. Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded […]
Family members, community hold observance for Jose Roserio on fourth anniversary of his death
Community and family members held an observance of the death of Jose Roserio who was shot and killed in 2018. They met at Burton Park on East 39th Street to observe the 4th anniversary of his murder. The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and later died of those wounds on […]
McKean Twp. zoning board approves variances for new project
The McKean Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved multiple variances, allowing the dimensions of a large building to potentially be built in the future. That property is located southwest of the former Green Shingle Restaurant at I-90 and Sterrettania Road, and is being operated by Seefried Properties based out of Atlanta, Georgia. One variance approved […]
City Streets Department prepared for snowy season
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the forecast hinting at the potential for snow, the Erie City Streets Department told JET 24/FOX 66 that its plows are prepared. Currently, about 45 employees and 10 snow plows are ready to the hit the streets. “We started putting plows on last week, and the spreaders are on our salt trucks, […]
City leaders honor Erie’s first black firefighter nearly 40 years after his death
Erie leaders are honoring the life and service of Erie’s first black firefighter, Willie Blakely, with a flag presentation. The City of Erie Fire Department and the community are celebrating Willie Blakely, an Erie firefighter who died in 1982. Blakely died after suffering a head injury that was the result of an accident he endured […]
North East School District steps up security after alleged threat
A local school district is upping the ante with more security after an alleged threat was made over the weekend. The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School. Students that we spoke with on Monday said there were undercover cops sitting in the […]
State Police, school district investigating alleged threat against North East High School
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School. The school district called parents with this statement on Saturday: The school district reports a person of interest has been identified, and that they will have additional police presence throughout the week. Stay […]
Motorcyclist Side-Swiped In Chase
Police are investigating, after a motorcyclist was injured during a police chase in the city of Erie. Erie Police say around 9:45 Friday night, they were pursuing a vehicle, when the suspect side-swiped a motorcyclist in the area of 28th and East Avenue. The biker was able to lay the...
Titusville Herald
KC’s Rustic Inn in Hydetown opens today
The former Rustic Inn in Hydetown will reopen today as KC’s Rustic Inn. Located at 12685 Main St., the business closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was purchased by Chris Wyant and Katie Allen. Wyant and Allen both grew up going to the Rustic Inn.
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
Recurring train accidents raise concerns for a North East business
A local business in North East is weighing in on how the train collision with a semi-truck is impacting their business and what transportation companies in the area have said. A business in close proximity to the railroad tracks on Loomis Street said they are concerned as recurring accidents take place in that area that […]
Purrista Cat Cafe, Because You Care team up to advocate for cat adoption
It’s “kitten spooky” at the Purrista Cat Cafe as they team up with Because You Care to advocate for cat adoption. Because You Care said it’s been a crazy kitten season and they’ve been overwhelmed with cats to look after, so they took to the cafe to seek out potential candidates for adoption. North Edge […]
Erie Police name suspect in July 2021 shooting that killed sleeping man
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 20-year-old Erie man has been named in connection to a July 2021 shooting that resulted in the death of a sleeping man. On Friday, Oct. 14, Erie Police named Jamie D. Smith as the suspect in the shooting incident that saw several gunshots fired into a building on the 500 block of […]
Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street
An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
Man arrested for suspected DUI after driving into tree on Erie’s east side
Another accident overnight resulted with a car into a tree. The accident happened at the intersection of East 26th and Broad streets in Erie. Calls went out around 1 a.m. for the accident. According to reports from the scene, crews found a car smoking with the 29-year-old driver entrapped. The driver was reportedly taken into […]
