Erie County, PA

erienewsnow.com

Who Loves Erie? Refugee Family Buys Nice Home

The population of Erie is continually dropping. People are leaving the city and that's a shame. However, there are some families that have recently moved to Erie and are happy to be here. Hakluyt Demises, his wife Hi rut, and their three children are refugees from Africa. They are very...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Venango County Receives Over $1.3 Million in State Funds to Support Economic Development, Opportunities of Pennsylvania’s Coal-Impacted Communities

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf on Monday joined Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and his gubernatorial peers of the Appalachian region to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania’s coal communities to support economic development projects for improved opportunities.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve local parks, public spaces with $5 million

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve city parks and public spaces with $5 million. The City of Erie Facebook page reports the survey, which closes Monday, Oct. 17, asks what Erie residents think need improvements for topics like bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian infrastructure, public art, park improvements, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Social Security Checks To Increase

Like thousands of local seniors, Claudia Schneider watched her finances in the last year. "I find that I am going into my savings more than I was," she said. "It's unbelievable when you go to the stores and you say, 'Gee, I don't think I paid that much for this just last week.'" she said.
YourErie

AAA hosts paper shredding event in Erie

To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it”  event for the community on Friday. The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie. Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

McKean Twp. zoning board approves variances for new project

The McKean Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved multiple variances, allowing the dimensions of a large building to potentially be built in the future. That property is located southwest of the former Green Shingle Restaurant at I-90 and Sterrettania Road, and is being operated by Seefried Properties based out of Atlanta, Georgia. One variance approved […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City Streets Department prepared for snowy season

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the forecast hinting at the potential for snow, the Erie City Streets Department told JET 24/FOX 66 that its plows are prepared. Currently, about 45 employees and 10 snow plows are ready to the hit the streets. “We started putting plows on last week, and the spreaders are on our salt trucks, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East School District steps up security after alleged threat

A local school district is upping the ante with more security after an alleged threat was made over the weekend. The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School. Students that we spoke with on Monday said there were undercover cops sitting in the […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

State Police, school district investigating alleged threat against North East High School

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School.  The school district called parents with this statement on Saturday: The school district reports a person of interest has been identified, and that they will have additional police presence throughout the week. Stay […]
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Motorcyclist Side-Swiped In Chase

Police are investigating, after a motorcyclist was injured during a police chase in the city of Erie. Erie Police say around 9:45 Friday night, they were pursuing a vehicle, when the suspect side-swiped a motorcyclist in the area of 28th and East Avenue. The biker was able to lay the...
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

KC’s Rustic Inn in Hydetown opens today

The former Rustic Inn in Hydetown will reopen today as KC’s Rustic Inn. Located at 12685 Main St., the business closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was purchased by Chris Wyant and Katie Allen. Wyant and Allen both grew up going to the Rustic Inn.
HYDETOWN, PA
YourErie

Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street

An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
ERIE, PA

