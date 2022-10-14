ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Gizmodo

Diabetes Drug Linked to Lower Risk of Dementia, Study Finds

New research this week is the latest to suggest that some drugs meant to treat type 2 diabetes might also help prevent dementia in high-risk groups. The study found that older people who used a relatively older class of antidiabetic medication were less likely to develop dementia than those who used other common antidiabetic drugs. The findings might warrant new clinical trials to confirm the untapped potential of these drugs, the authors say.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people

Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are Usually the First Signs of ALS? Early Symptoms

The first signs of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) usually include muscle weakness or stiffness in the hands, arms, or legs, which can cause dropping things or tripping over objects. ALS affects the muscles under voluntary control, causing the loss of strength and ability to eat, speak, grasp things, move, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

Scientists find common diabetes drug could reduce risk of Alzheimer’s

A common medicine used in the treatment of diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by almost a fifth, according to a new study. Research published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care journal found that thiazolidinediones, commonly known as TZDs, can increase oxygen supply to the brain.
SCIENCE
Health Digest

How To Treat Sleep Apnea At Home

Sleep apnea is a dangerous sleep disorder that causes your breathing to start and stop while asleep (via Mayo Clinic). There are a few different types of sleep apnea, with the most common being obstructive sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea happens when the throat muscles relax, which blocks your airway and results in less oxygen being sent to your body and blood. Per the statistics by the Sleep Foundation, it affects around 10 to 30% of the US adult population.
HEALTH
The Blade

Doctors say the worst headache of your life could signal an aneurysm

As colder weather approaches, so too is “aneurysm rupture season” on the horizon. That is, an uptick in incidents of ruptured brain aneurysms as blood pressures rise, according to Kevin Reinard, a neurosurgeon at Toledo Hospital. Out of the 30,000 brain aneurysms that rupture annually in the United States, Toledo treats between 50 and 100 ruptures in the brain each year, Dr. Reinard said. Unruptured aneurysms come with little warning signs and often go undetected, so doctors say it’s important to know your risk factors and to be aware of when you or others around you may need immediate medical attention.
TOLEDO, OH
popularposting.com

What Are the Different Types of Back Pain?

Did you know that almost 65 million Americans say they had a recent episode of back pain?. Back pain can be debilitating, but luckily, it’s not a condition that you have to put up with permanently. It can be treated and there are many ways to get rid of it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

How a simple £15 hormone blood test administered by GPs could save thousands of people from being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year

Thousands of people are being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year because doctors are not carrying out a blood test that can spot the warning signs, a report has found. The life-threatening condition, where the organ cannot pump blood effectively which leaves sufferers breathless and fatigued, affects nearly a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

How to Find Relief from Postpartum Insomnia

If insomnia was part of your pregnancy experience, then missing out on sleep during the postpartum period is nothing new. That said, sleepless nights — especially several in a row — are not good for your physical or mental health. According to the. , insomnia is a common...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

