Charlottesville, VA

wmra.org

Fishersville Antiques Expo draws local, international dealers

Vendors from as close as Charlottesville and as far away as France converged at the Fishersville Antiques Expo over the weekend. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. It was a sunny, breezy day outside the Augusta Expo Event Center on Friday. Vehicles lined the parking lot and surrounding fields, bearing license plates from North Carolina, Delaware, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Two hundred and fifty antiques dealers had set up canopies outside and booths in multiple buildings and barns.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
rewind1051.com

JMU named one of the best in Virginia

James Madison University is one of the ten best colleges and universities in the state of Virginia. Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings and ranked J-M-U as the tenth best school in the commonwealth. Analyst Jill Gonzales explains how WalletHub came up...
HARRISONBURG, VA
630 WMAL

Gov. Youngkin Announces $10 Million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for All of the Above Energy and Nuclear Advancement

NORTON, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced $5 million of this funding will advance the goal laid out in the recently released “all-of-the-above” Virginia Energy Plan, to grow Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub (Hub). These funds will also include grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) technology, funding for nuclear workforce development, and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia.
Henrico Citizen

VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood

Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia

Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Reminder to buy firewood locally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding people to get firewood locally. With the cooler days, some people may be using firewood to keep warm or spend time with friends and family. However, moving firewood can allow for the easy movement of destructive pests, such...
VIRGINIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting

Eight individuals were hurt early Sunday morning after bullets were fired into the audience at a festival in Virginia. Unknown assailants opened fire on a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the city. According to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Tom Tom recaps 2022 festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of people turned out for the annual Tom Tom Fest earlier this year. On Monday, the Tom Tom Foundation released its recap for the 2022 event, which took place in April. The organization says about 17,000 people attended the four-day series of events, which...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If the first thing that comes to mind is a nice steak with some fresh vegetables on the side then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients but also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Youngkin family adopts horse from Hope's Legacy

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A horse that was in the care of a local nonprofit has been adopted by Virginia’s executive family. In an announcement posted on Monday, the Youngkin family said they have adopted Merrill, a horse that was being cared for at Hope’s Legacy in Afton.
AFTON, VA

