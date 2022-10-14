Read full article on original website
Virginia's Best Free Attractions
Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
Fishersville Antiques Expo draws local, international dealers
Vendors from as close as Charlottesville and as far away as France converged at the Fishersville Antiques Expo over the weekend. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. It was a sunny, breezy day outside the Augusta Expo Event Center on Friday. Vehicles lined the parking lot and surrounding fields, bearing license plates from North Carolina, Delaware, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Two hundred and fifty antiques dealers had set up canopies outside and booths in multiple buildings and barns.
JMU named one of the best in Virginia
James Madison University is one of the ten best colleges and universities in the state of Virginia. Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings and ranked J-M-U as the tenth best school in the commonwealth. Analyst Jill Gonzales explains how WalletHub came up...
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
Gov. Youngkin Announces $10 Million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for All of the Above Energy and Nuclear Advancement
NORTON, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced $5 million of this funding will advance the goal laid out in the recently released “all-of-the-above” Virginia Energy Plan, to grow Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub (Hub). These funds will also include grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) technology, funding for nuclear workforce development, and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia.
VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood
Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
2022 Virginia general election: What Hanover voters will see on their ballots
In Hanover County, voters will either vote for the 1st Congressional District candidate or the 5th Congressional District candidate. Voters living in the Beaverdam District will pick someone to represent them on the board of supervisors -- but there's only one candidate on the ballot.
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia
Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
Reminder to buy firewood locally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding people to get firewood locally. With the cooler days, some people may be using firewood to keep warm or spend time with friends and family. However, moving firewood can allow for the easy movement of destructive pests, such...
Richmond nonprofit says marijuana pardons could help over half of their clients
Sara Dimick, executive director of OAR of Richmond, says they serve about 4,500 Virginians, and these state pardons could help more than half of them.
Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting
Eight individuals were hurt early Sunday morning after bullets were fired into the audience at a festival in Virginia. Unknown assailants opened fire on a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the city. According to...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Tom Tom recaps 2022 festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of people turned out for the annual Tom Tom Fest earlier this year. On Monday, the Tom Tom Foundation released its recap for the 2022 event, which took place in April. The organization says about 17,000 people attended the four-day series of events, which...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If the first thing that comes to mind is a nice steak with some fresh vegetables on the side then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients but also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Youngkin family adopts horse from Hope's Legacy
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A horse that was in the care of a local nonprofit has been adopted by Virginia’s executive family. In an announcement posted on Monday, the Youngkin family said they have adopted Merrill, a horse that was being cared for at Hope’s Legacy in Afton.
