Branch Technology Receives EPDs for 3D-printed Cladding Solutions
Branch Technology, a construction-technology company that 3D prints facades for commercial buildings, recently received Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification from UL Solutions for its 3D-printed cladding solutions, BranchClad GFRC and BranchClad Stucco. The certifications signify that the BranchClad products conform with the stringent Type III environmental declarations set by UL Environment and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
Three Crossville Tile Collections Receive Living Product Challenge Petal Certification
Crossville Inc. announced three tile collections that have received the prestigious Living Product Challenge Petal Certification with 14 of 20 imperatives achieved in the seven categories. The Living Product Challenge is a recognition program of the International Living Future Institute. The Retro Active 2.0, Shades 2.0, and Color Blox 2.0 collections are now Petal Certified.
FXLuminaire Strip Light and Controller Win Product Award at CEDIA Expo
FXLuminaire is thrilled to announce that its SRP RGBW Strip Light and SRP-CC Strip Light Color Controller were named the winners of the CE Pro BEST Product Award in the Lighting, Lighting Controls, and Accessories category at the 2022 CEDIA Expo. The highly versatile SRP RGBW Strip Light makes it...
Five Tips for Using ATP Meters to Measure Cleaning Performance
The Safety First Credit from the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED Rating System recommends using adenosine triphosphate (ATP) meters to measure cleaning performance. As many cleaning professionals know, ATP is an energy molecule found in all plants, animals and microbial cells. All organic matter, living or not living, contains ATP. This includes bacteria, mold and microorganisms.
NEMA’s Industry Director of Lighting Systems Wins 2022 ANSI Meritorious Service Award
Karen Willis, industry director, Lighting Systems at the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) was recognized with the 2022 ANSI Meritorious Service Award. This award is presented to individuals with a record of significant contribution to voluntary standardization who have demonstrated outstanding service in enabling ANSI to attain the objectives for which it was founded.
Mule-Hide Products’ Grunewald Now Is CRRC Educator
Jeremy Grunewald, national product manager for roofing products and systems manufacturer Mule-Hide Products Co. Inc., has been named a Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC) Educator. He is one of only four building envelope experts in the nation to hold the designation. Grunewald will support the CRRC in its role as...
Metrology Software Is Free
NextMeasure, the metrology software company that puts the user experience first, has launched their free universal software platform. The platform is suited for analysis and inspection applications using measurement points and point clouds from a wide array of input formats and associated CAD files. Fast, reliable and compatible with all sensors and portable devices, the solution is the most user-friendly in the metrology industry for design, manufacturing and quality control whenever and wherever a company needs it.
Low-profile Panels Provide Radiant Heating and Cooling
Therma-HEXX, a North American provider of modular radiant heating and cooling systems, announces the launch of high-performance ThermaPANEL modular hydronic radiant heating and cooling systems for new and refurbished residential, commercial and industrial applications. The new interior system is environmentally friendly, improves efficiency and saves space and money just as...
Changeable Art System Can Change with the Seasons
With the changing seasons comes the opportunity for homeowners to get creative in updating their interior décor to reflect the spirit and motifs of the season. Spacekit changeable art system is one solution that can help bring color and visual change to any room of the home. The system’s snap-and-go design provides a seasonal room refresh, a whole-home facelift with a gallery of beautiful designs or can be customized with a personal image.
Zoo Upgrades Restrooms with All-in-one Hand-washing Fixture
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colo., is America’s mountain zoo, perched at an elevation of 6,714 feet above sea level. Ranked the sixth best zoo in North America by USA Today in 2019, the zoo is home to animals from all over the globe. To support its...
