Sassy’s Salon Player of the Game
Western High School freshman Matthew McKittrick was the Sassy’s Salon Player of the Game Friday night against unbeaten West Lafayette. Congratulations Matthew.
Boone County Residents Divided On Future Of County Development Project
A Boone County Preservation group was formed in response to the State of Indiana wanting to build the large development In rural Boone County. The group along with Attorney Mike Andreoli held a meeting Monday October 10th at the Boone County Fairground. The meeting was held to update the community...
Two Area Prosecutor’s Offices Get Funds From STOP Violence Against Women
Both the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office and the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office received funds for being part of the STOP Violence Against Women Grant Program. Boone County received $23,796 and Clinton County got $16,500. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded nearly $3 million to 51 public and...
