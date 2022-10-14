ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Looked Super Cozy at Ralph Lauren Show Following Reconciliation Announcement

By Giovana Gelhoren
 4 days ago
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin look as happy and cozy as ever in new photos following their reconciliation. Attending the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show on Thursday, Flavin rocked a one-shoulder chocolate-colored gown while the Rocky star wore wore a white shirt and pants and matching neutral-toned jacket and shoes.

The couple was also joined by their two oldest daughters Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26. Both siblings wore matching satin slip dresses. Sistine wore a gold-toned dress with a brown leather jacket while her sister opted for a white dress and golden accessories. Overall the family looked absolutely stunning for the big event.

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Sistine Stallone, Sophia Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In August, Stallone and Flavin began to officially part ways. While Stallone removed his tattoo of Flavin’s face and replaced it with a dog, Flavin began taking legal action filing for divorce less than 24 hours later. The couple had just recently celebrated their 25th anniversary . They share three daughters: Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet, 20.

After the filing, however, Stallone hinted to his followers that he still had hopes to get back together. Sharing a carousel to Instagram, the actor posted a few photos with Flavin showing them holding hands through an orchard. There was also a throwback photo of his entire family with Flavin, including their daughters when they were little girls. He captioned the post, “Wonderful….”

Soon after, in September, People Magazine confirmed that the couple got back together. “They’ve decided to let it ride again ,” a source told the outlet. “They just decided to reverse course and try again.”

We wish the best for the couple moving forward, they sure do make for a beautiful family!

SheKnows

