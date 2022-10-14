CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Outdoor Council is hosting a community get-together at Frontier Brewing Company in downtown Casper on Thursday evening. According to a release, the gathering is open to the public, along with members and guests of the Wyoming Outdoor Council, to discuss conservation issues. Craft beer courtesy of the Outdoor Council will be available, and a food truck is scheduled to be outside. The council’s executive director, Lisa McGee, will be on hand to give an introduction alongside staff and board members.

CASPER, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO