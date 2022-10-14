Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Trail Busters 4-H to host annual Haunted Barn
CASPER, Wyo. — The Trail Busters 4-H Club is ready to help people get into the spooky season with its third annual Haunted Barn. The Haunted Barn will run for the next two weekends. On Oct. 22, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 it will run from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., while on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 it will be open from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admittance is $8 per person.
oilcity.news
Science Zone seeking volunteers for Trick-Or-Treat Trail, costume contest at Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — The Science Zone’s 2022 Trick-Or-Treat Trail will be held Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive in Casper. Doors will open for guests with special needs from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, with the Trick-Or-Treat Trail set to open for everyone from 3 to 7 p.m.
oilcity.news
Rotunda of iconic downtown Casper building to become high-end events venue
CASPER, Wyo. — The rotunda of the iconic onion-shaped former bank in downtown Casper is about to become the city’s newest events venue. First built as the Wyoming National Bank in 1964, the structure became the Wells Fargo Bank before it was purchased by the Tri Opportunity Investment Group, according to their website. The office areas now host businesses like the McGinley Orthopedic Clinic and Wind City Physical Therapy.
oilcity.news
Wyo Outdoor Council to hold community gathering at Casper brewery on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Outdoor Council is hosting a community get-together at Frontier Brewing Company in downtown Casper on Thursday evening. According to a release, the gathering is open to the public, along with members and guests of the Wyoming Outdoor Council, to discuss conservation issues. Craft beer courtesy of the Outdoor Council will be available, and a food truck is scheduled to be outside. The council’s executive director, Lisa McGee, will be on hand to give an introduction alongside staff and board members.
oilcity.news
Trick or Treat Trail, downtown carnival, parade and more set for Halloween weekend in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the official day of Halloween falling on a Monday this year, some of the annual traditions in Casper will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. Downtown merchants will be offering candy to trick-or-treaters between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Oct....
oilcity.news
Casper Theater Co.’s staging of ‘Misery’ opening Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Co. is preparing to open performances of “Misery,” a play by William Goldman adapted from the Stephen King novel. Hubert Townsend will play the role of sheriff in the play, investigating a missing person named Paul Sheldon, played by Don Schell.
oilcity.news
Manor Heights donates 2,500 pounds of food to Wyoming Food for Thought Project
CASPER, Wyo. — Manor Heights Elementary recently collected over 2,500 pounds of food for the Wyoming Food for Thought Project. The Wyoming Food for Thought Project is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting childhood hunger within the community. The Food for Thought food bag program runs year-round and provides children with meals every day they are out of school.
oilcity.news
Classic rock acts Journey and Toto to perform in Casper next April
CASPER, Wyo. — The classic rock band Journey has been at it for nearly 50 years with numerous lineup changes, and still they ride. Journey, and Toto, too, will perform at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on April 11. The announcement was made precisely at 7 a.m. on Monday at the arena.
oilcity.news
Casper project addressing ‘severely corroded sewer line’ to impact traffic near Lincoln Elementary, Boys & Girls Clubs
CASPER, Wyo. — A project to conduct extensive sewer line maintenance along K Street is beginning on Monday, the City of Casper said. While no street closures are planned, drivers should expect traffic disruptions along K Street between Elma Street and the wastewater treatment plant for 2–3 weeks, the city’s Monday press release said. Work will happen over the weekends in an effort to expedite the project and minimize disruptions.
Casper Candy Store Nominated for Torch Award
Donells Candies, Inc. was nominated, along with eight other business and three nonprofits, for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during the...
oilcity.news
Flower shop Consider the Lilies celebrates grand reopening in new Market Square location
CASPER, Wyo. — Local flower shop Consider the Lilies had for years resided at the corner of Midwest Avenue and Wolcott Street. However, the store now has a new location in the Market Square on 2nd Street, and the shop’s owners are hopeful the new location will improve visibility.
FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper
Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
oilcity.news
With snow around the corner, Natrona Schools to lean on virtual education in event of inclement weather
CASPER, Wyo. — With temperatures beginning to drop, the Natrona County School District is reminding parents and guardians of its inclement weather protocol. School district officials have a range of closure options in the event of bad weather or natural disasters, including:. 1. Full Closure – All schools, departments,...
oilcity.news
Urban Bottle sold, to reopen as events space, package liquor and bar venue
CASPER, Wyo. — Occasions by Cory owner Cory Poulos is buying Urban Bottle from owners John and Lauren Griffith. The sale of Urban Bottle Wine & Spirits, which closed in March, was confirmed to Oil City News by John Griffith on Thursday. According to Poulos, the new venture will...
oilcity.news
Centennial’s Sandra Stille named Teacher of the Year for Natrona County School District
CASPER, Wyo. — A Centennial Junior High School Language Arts teacher has been named the Teacher of the Year for the Natrona County School District. Sandra “Sandi” Stille is the Teacher of the Year, NCSD said in an announcement on Saturday. Stille was selected from among the following teachers who were nominated by their colleagues for the award, NCSD said:
WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming
October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
oilcity.news
Mills to begin drainage repairs along Natrona Avenue
MILLS, Wyo. — The City of Mills will soon begin a project to improve drainage along Natrona Avenue after approving a contract with Installation and Service Company. The work became necessary following a heavy rainfall last month in which Mills received 2 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, negatively impacting the road’s runoff.
INCOMING: Wyoming Winter Blast (Fred Still Blames Canada)
Wyoming has had some really nice weather the past couple of weeks. The next 6 days show continued nice weather, with only a chance of cold present. We live in WYOMING, after all. From October 16th to the 17th, 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the...
Casper Closes Lake McKenzie After Cyanobacteria Blooms Confirmed
The City of Casper closed Lake McKenzie at least until spring after testing confirmed the presence of harmful cyanobacteria blooms, the City of Casper said in a news release. Last week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the presence of blooms in the lake at the dog park after city employees found an algae-like substance in late September.
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice executive director honored as ‘Woman of Influence’
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions Executive Director Kilty Brown has been named the 2022 “Women of Influence” honoree in the field of Health Care by the Wyoming Business Report. Brown, a registered nurse, holds a master’s degree in public administration and is a proud...
Comments / 0