Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Trail Busters 4-H to host annual Haunted Barn

CASPER, Wyo. — The Trail Busters 4-H Club is ready to help people get into the spooky season with its third annual Haunted Barn. The Haunted Barn will run for the next two weekends. On Oct. 22, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 it will run from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., while on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 it will be open from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admittance is $8 per person.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Rotunda of iconic downtown Casper building to become high-end events venue

CASPER, Wyo. — The rotunda of the iconic onion-shaped former bank in downtown Casper is about to become the city’s newest events venue. First built as the Wyoming National Bank in 1964, the structure became the Wells Fargo Bank before it was purchased by the Tri Opportunity Investment Group, according to their website. The office areas now host businesses like the McGinley Orthopedic Clinic and Wind City Physical Therapy.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyo Outdoor Council to hold community gathering at Casper brewery on Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Outdoor Council is hosting a community get-together at Frontier Brewing Company in downtown Casper on Thursday evening. According to a release, the gathering is open to the public, along with members and guests of the Wyoming Outdoor Council, to discuss conservation issues. Craft beer courtesy of the Outdoor Council will be available, and a food truck is scheduled to be outside. The council’s executive director, Lisa McGee, will be on hand to give an introduction alongside staff and board members.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Theater Co.’s staging of ‘Misery’ opening Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Co. is preparing to open performances of “Misery,” a play by William Goldman adapted from the Stephen King novel. Hubert Townsend will play the role of sheriff in the play, investigating a missing person named Paul Sheldon, played by Don Schell.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Manor Heights donates 2,500 pounds of food to Wyoming Food for Thought Project

CASPER, Wyo. — Manor Heights Elementary recently collected over 2,500 pounds of food for the Wyoming Food for Thought Project. The Wyoming Food for Thought Project is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting childhood hunger within the community. The Food for Thought food bag program runs year-round and provides children with meals every day they are out of school.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Classic rock acts Journey and Toto to perform in Casper next April

CASPER, Wyo. — The classic rock band Journey has been at it for nearly 50 years with numerous lineup changes, and still they ride. Journey, and Toto, too, will perform at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on April 11. The announcement was made precisely at 7 a.m. on Monday at the arena.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper project addressing ‘severely corroded sewer line’ to impact traffic near Lincoln Elementary, Boys & Girls Clubs

CASPER, Wyo. — A project to conduct extensive sewer line maintenance along K Street is beginning on Monday, the City of Casper said. While no street closures are planned, drivers should expect traffic disruptions along K Street between Elma Street and the wastewater treatment plant for 2–3 weeks, the city’s Monday press release said. Work will happen over the weekends in an effort to expedite the project and minimize disruptions.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Candy Store Nominated for Torch Award

Donells Candies, Inc. was nominated, along with eight other business and three nonprofits, for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during the...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper

Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Centennial’s Sandra Stille named Teacher of the Year for Natrona County School District

CASPER, Wyo. — A Centennial Junior High School Language Arts teacher has been named the Teacher of the Year for the Natrona County School District. Sandra “Sandi” Stille is the Teacher of the Year, NCSD said in an announcement on Saturday. Stille was selected from among the following teachers who were nominated by their colleagues for the award, NCSD said:
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming

October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills to begin drainage repairs along Natrona Avenue

MILLS, Wyo. — The City of Mills will soon begin a project to improve drainage along Natrona Avenue after approving a contract with Installation and Service Company. The work became necessary following a heavy rainfall last month in which Mills received 2 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, negatively impacting the road’s runoff.
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Closes Lake McKenzie After Cyanobacteria Blooms Confirmed

The City of Casper closed Lake McKenzie at least until spring after testing confirmed the presence of harmful cyanobacteria blooms, the City of Casper said in a news release. Last week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the presence of blooms in the lake at the dog park after city employees found an algae-like substance in late September.
CASPER, WY

