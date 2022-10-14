One woman is dead following a late night shooting in La Vergne. Officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11:00 p.m. on October 16. Officers say the victim was unresponsive when they arrived. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. One suspect was taken into custody without incident. Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and will identify the victim and suspect at a later time.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO