tpr.org
Cold front triggers beneficial rains, brings more seasonal temperatures
It was not much rain, but for residents of South Texas and the Hill Country, Monday morning showers were a welcome sight after months of record heat and dry weather. Andrew Quigley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in New Braunfels, said rainfall totals varied across Bexar County between early Monday morning and noon.
foxsanantonio.com
A cold front will generate numerous showers and few strong thunderstorms
SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. Staying mostly cloudy in our far western areas. Hot & humid. High around 90 degrees. Heat index values middle to upper 90s. An isolated shower or two is possible, but coverage overall will be low. Cold front arrives tonight. This will shift winds out of the north by late tonight, and increase our rain chances overnight from west to east.
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
KSAT 12
Electrical fires, power outages pop up around San Antonio amid light rain
SAN ANTONIO – Rain showers were a welcomed sight for locals on Monday morning, but that may have also led to some electrical fires. As a cold front moved in, San Antonio firefighters and CPS Energy crews responded to electrical fires and power outages across the city. As of...
San Antonio to get first taste of fall weather with cold front next week
Is it time to get your coats ready?
foxsanantonio.com
High temperatures in San Antonio won't get out of the 70s next week
Fall-like temperatures are on their way to San Antonio. Humidity levels are still quite low and temps are starting off Friday morning in the middle 60s. This afternoon look for partly to mostly sunny skies with high temps back up to the lower 90s. The weekend turns hot & humid...
KSAT 12
Latinos’ leading cause of death now cancer, UT Health San Antonio researcher says
SAN ANTONIO – The leading cause of death among Latinos is now cancer, according to Dr. Amelie Ramirez, a nationally recognized researcher at the UT Health San Antonio Mays Cancer Center. “For other population groups, it’s cardiovascular disease,” Ramirez said. “We’re trying to find out why. Why are we...
news4sanantonio.com
As renters continue to suffer, San Antonio working on a plan to help
SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is hiring two additional code enforcement officers and is meeting Tuesday to discuss new protocol for checking apartment complexes for health and ordinance violations. This comes after News 4 and FOX 29 reporters have done multiple stories of renters being forced to...
KSAT 12
San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
San Antonio rain knocks out power at Northside ISD schools, residences
Over 500 CPS Energy customers have been impacted.
KSAT 12
What day, time is trick-or-treating? Here’s what you need to know about Halloween customs in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – “What day and time is trick-or-treating?”. Those of us who were born and raised in San Antonio may find that a strange question, but it's being asked in many Facebook neighborhood groups. Some KSAT viewers are emailing and sending direct messages over social media asking the same thing.
San Antonio becomes first city to surpass goal of housing 1,500 people as part of campaign to address homelessness
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has become the first of 70 cities aligned with the House America pledge that's met and exceeded the goal of placing 1,500 people from the streets into permanent housing. “Today, I am proud to announce that San Antonio has rehoused over 1,600 households,” said...
KSAT 12
Explaining satanic panic: South Texas Crime Stories
This season we explore what Satanic Panic is and how it affected people here in San Antonio. In part one we look at what Satanic Panic is and how it changed the life of a man named Melvin Quinney and his family. 1989. It was 1989, Melvin Quinney, his wife...
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Explosive growth is reshaping the look-and-feel of unincorporated Comal County, and there’s little commissioners can do to control “unexpected surprises” like quarries and multi-acre gas stations. This 205-acre tract located at U.S. Route 281 and FM 306 is described on crexi.com as an excellent opportunity for single-family and/or commercial development.
KSAT 12
Show us your spooky, creative decorations for Halloween 2022
SAN ANTONIO – If you’re feeling gourd about your Halloween decorations, give us pumpkin to talk about!. We want to see your amazingly creative and spooky decorations for this Halloween season. Upload them into our community gallery below, and we may use them on air.
tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
franchising.com
stayAPT Suites Opens NEW Apartment-Style Hotel in San Antonio-Lackland, TX
The newest stayAPT Suites location is the US hotel brand’s third Texas location, 12th to open nationally. October 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio-area travelers can enjoy more access to a better way to stay while away from home, thanks to a new apartment-style hotel opening in Lackland from fast-growing U.S. hotel brand, stayAPT Suites. Located at 9923 Ingram Road in San Antonio, TX, stayAPT Suites’ all-suites hotel offers a new standard of comfort for guests seeking any length of stay. The 88-room hotel marks the third Texas location to open from the Matthews, N.C.-headquartered company, which opened a NASA-Clearlake location outside of Houston earlier this year and its first San Antonio location in the city’s Live Oak neighborhood in July.
This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best pasta restaurants in the city.
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
