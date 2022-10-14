ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Cold front triggers beneficial rains, brings more seasonal temperatures

It was not much rain, but for residents of South Texas and the Hill Country, Monday morning showers were a welcome sight after months of record heat and dry weather. Andrew Quigley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in New Braunfels, said rainfall totals varied across Bexar County between early Monday morning and noon.
A cold front will generate numerous showers and few strong thunderstorms

SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. Staying mostly cloudy in our far western areas. Hot & humid. High around 90 degrees. Heat index values middle to upper 90s. An isolated shower or two is possible, but coverage overall will be low. Cold front arrives tonight. This will shift winds out of the north by late tonight, and increase our rain chances overnight from west to east.
As renters continue to suffer, San Antonio working on a plan to help

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is hiring two additional code enforcement officers and is meeting Tuesday to discuss new protocol for checking apartment complexes for health and ordinance violations. This comes after News 4 and FOX 29 reporters have done multiple stories of renters being forced to...
San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
Explaining satanic panic: South Texas Crime Stories

This season we explore what Satanic Panic is and how it affected people here in San Antonio. In part one we look at what Satanic Panic is and how it changed the life of a man named Melvin Quinney and his family. 1989. It was 1989, Melvin Quinney, his wife...
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County

Explosive growth is reshaping the look-and-feel of unincorporated Comal County, and there’s little commissioners can do to control “unexpected surprises” like quarries and multi-acre gas stations. This 205-acre tract located at U.S. Route 281 and FM 306 is described on crexi.com as an excellent opportunity for single-family and/or commercial development.
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park

Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
stayAPT Suites Opens NEW Apartment-Style Hotel in San Antonio-Lackland, TX

The newest stayAPT Suites location is the US hotel brand’s third Texas location, 12th to open nationally. October 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio-area travelers can enjoy more access to a better way to stay while away from home, thanks to a new apartment-style hotel opening in Lackland from fast-growing U.S. hotel brand, stayAPT Suites. Located at 9923 Ingram Road in San Antonio, TX, stayAPT Suites’ all-suites hotel offers a new standard of comfort for guests seeking any length of stay. The 88-room hotel marks the third Texas location to open from the Matthews, N.C.-headquartered company, which opened a NASA-Clearlake location outside of Houston earlier this year and its first San Antonio location in the city’s Live Oak neighborhood in July.
