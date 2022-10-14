The newest stayAPT Suites location is the US hotel brand’s third Texas location, 12th to open nationally. October 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio-area travelers can enjoy more access to a better way to stay while away from home, thanks to a new apartment-style hotel opening in Lackland from fast-growing U.S. hotel brand, stayAPT Suites. Located at 9923 Ingram Road in San Antonio, TX, stayAPT Suites’ all-suites hotel offers a new standard of comfort for guests seeking any length of stay. The 88-room hotel marks the third Texas location to open from the Matthews, N.C.-headquartered company, which opened a NASA-Clearlake location outside of Houston earlier this year and its first San Antonio location in the city’s Live Oak neighborhood in July.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO