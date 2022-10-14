ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

High School Football Roundup: Kennedy dominates Riverside 47-17

 4 days ago
Complete command: Kennedy Catholic dominates Riverside in convincing showing 47-17

Burien’s Kennedy Catholic Lancers handled Riverside 47-17 in an impressive showing in a local high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Kennedy an 8-7 lead over Riverside.

The Lancers opened a modest 24-17 gap over the Ravens at halftime.

Kennedy charged to a 40-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Ravens 7-0 in the last stanza.

Putting it all together: Mountainview overwhelms Todd Beamer 41-19

Auburn’s Mountainview ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Federal Way’s Todd Beamer 41-19 on October 13 in local football.

Mountainview jumped in front of Todd Beamer 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions registered a 27-7 advantage at halftime over the Titans.

Mountainview jumped to a 34-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lions outscored the Titans 7-6 in the final quarter.

You’re reading a news brief powered by South King Media using Lede AI and ScoreStream, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

By helping keep score while you are watching the game, you’re helping us at South King Media provide the truly local coverage you’ve told us you want. Thanks!

