High School Football Roundup: Kennedy dominates Riverside 47-17

Complete command: Kennedy Catholic dominates Riverside in convincing showing 47-17

Burien’s Kennedy Catholic Lancers handled Riverside 47-17 in an impressive showing in a local high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Kennedy an 8-7 lead over Riverside.

The Lancers opened a modest 24-17 gap over the Ravens at halftime.

Kennedy charged to a 40-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Ravens 7-0 in the last stanza.

Putting it all together: Mountainview overwhelms Todd Beamer 41-19

Auburn’s Mountainview ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Federal Way’s Todd Beamer 41-19 on October 13 in local football.

Mountainview jumped in front of Todd Beamer 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions registered a 27-7 advantage at halftime over the Titans.

Mountainview jumped to a 34-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lions outscored the Titans 7-6 in the final quarter.

