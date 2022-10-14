ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF

This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake

Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Does Butter Go Bad?

Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?

Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
Are Grapes Good for People with Diabetes?

People with diabetes don’t have to avoid fresh fruit, even grapes. Here are a number of ways that grapes can boost your overall health, as well as information that’ll ease any fears you might have about grapes wreaking havoc on your blood sugar. Just one caveat: Unlike other...
2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?

There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
9 new fall items already spotted on Trader Joe's shelves

Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
