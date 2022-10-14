ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING- Amherst Football Injunction Denied

The injunction requested by Amherst High School was denied. The question raised was about a student who had played football at Manawa in the 2018-2019 school year while being home-schooled, then attended Stevens Point Christian Academy in the 2019-2020 school year before transferring to Amherst for the 2020-2021 through 2022-2023 school year. Under WIAA rules student-athletes are eligible for 8 consecutive semesters of high school athletics.
AMHERST, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units

Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
stevenspoint.news

McDill Elementary, community celebrate new playground

STEVENS POINT – On a snowy Oct. 14 morning, school students and staff, community members, and leaders, and Portage County Business Council staff and ambassadors came together to celebrate the new McDill Elementary Playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, a plaque was presented to McDill Elementary by...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash

A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wiproud.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found

HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
WOOD COUNTY, WI

