stevenspoint.news
Amherst’s request for temporary injunction denied; Falcons ineligible for WIAA football playoffs
AMHERST — A Portage County Circuit Court judge on Oct 17 denied the request from Amherst High School for a temporary injunction that would have overturned the six forfeits handed down from a ruling by the WIAA due to an ineligible player. The Falcons will not be in the 2022 WIAA football playoffs.
spmetrowire.com
Editorial: If it really is about the students, WIAA must reverse Amherst decision
The 14 senior Amherst Falcons on Friday played what might (wrongly) be the last game of their high school careers. With their teammates, they played it like champions—besting the Stratford Tigers 28-21 with a degree of dignity and class most adults wouldn’t have been able to muster under the same circumstances.
wissports.net
Tomorrow River School District files for temporary restraining order to get Amherst football team into WIAA playoffs
The Tomorrow River School District has filed for a temporary restraining order to restore wins by the district's Amherst High School Football team that were declared vacant by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for use of an ineligible player. Last week, the WIAA was alerted to the possible use of...
onfocus.news
BREAKING- Amherst Football Injunction Denied
The injunction requested by Amherst High School was denied. The question raised was about a student who had played football at Manawa in the 2018-2019 school year while being home-schooled, then attended Stevens Point Christian Academy in the 2019-2020 school year before transferring to Amherst for the 2020-2021 through 2022-2023 school year. Under WIAA rules student-athletes are eligible for 8 consecutive semesters of high school athletics.
Fox11online.com
Classes canceled Tuesday for all of the New London School District
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- All classes in the New London School District have been canceled Tuesday. Here's the statement from the district.
WSAW
Feltz’s Dairy Farm enjoying early success of Kwik Trip-themed corn maze
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Outside Feltz’s Dairy Store, you’ll find several activities for kids and their family to participate in. None bigger than their annual corn maze. “Every year it grows a little bit,” says Jake Feltz, Family Farmer. “We’re lucky people are coming back still year...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units
Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
tomahawkleader.com
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
stevenspoint.news
McDill Elementary, community celebrate new playground
STEVENS POINT – On a snowy Oct. 14 morning, school students and staff, community members, and leaders, and Portage County Business Council staff and ambassadors came together to celebrate the new McDill Elementary Playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, a plaque was presented to McDill Elementary by...
wiproud.com
Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
Teen driver dies after rollover crash in Shawano County
At about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road in the town of Bartelme.
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
WSAW
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: 15-Year-Old Girl Remains In Critical Conditon Following Monday's Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is an updated press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in relation to the single-vehicle crash on Monday night that has led to the death of a 14-year-old teenage girl, a second in critical condition, and a third with serious injuries. Press Release. As...
Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash
A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
UPMATTERS
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
