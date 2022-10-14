Read full article on original website
Catholic Charities active shooter drill organizer says he notified police, which detective denies
OMAHA, Neb. — Still in custody of Douglas County, John Channels appeared in front of a judge Monday. His attorney said a voicemail proves he alerted law enforcement two weeks before an active shooter drill at Catholic Charities. Erin Wetzel said a voicemail from an Omaha police officer proves he alerted law enforcement May 5 via a flyer.
One person injured in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a crash south of Eppley Airfield early Tuesday. A vehicle hit a tree and crossed the median before stopping in the opposite lanes near Pratt Court around 1 a.m. Paramedics transported one person to an Omaha hospital for treatment and...
Woman shot several times, rushed to Omaha hospital in critical condition
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers identified a woman shot near 42nd St. and Curtis Ave. Monday night. Police confirmed Tamika Sturgeon, 37, was shot several times. Paramedics took the woman to Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. Police said in a news release her injuries were non-life-threatening. Omaha police...
Multiple fights outside Omaha bar prompts city council to request liquor license investigation
Omaha's city council might send a local lounge to the state to request the renewal of its liquor license. According to the resolution, at least 13 tavern reports have been filed at Throwback Arcade Lounge. The city attorney’s office said the reports "detail a pattern of assaults and disturbances" on...
Lincoln woman cited for misdemeanor in relation to crash that killed motorcyclist
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln woman was cited and released Tuesday in relation to a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in September. 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection to the crash that killed 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger on Sept. 24.
Low temperatures hit Omaha, experts give furnace advice
With freezing temperatures creeping in before Halloween, it might be time to check the noise coming from the basement. "There's no substitute for being safe," said Fred Piccolo, owner of Paradise Heating and Cooling. He says the key to a warm home is a functioning furnace. "One of the biggest...
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
'The bus didn't come': OPS addresses transportation obstacles, fines for bus service
OMAHA, Neb. — The school year was running smoothly for Miranda Wachter's eighth-grade daughter. "All of a sudden, one day she comes walking back to the house at 10 after seven and I'm like, what are you doing? And she said the bus didn't come," said Wachter. That was...
Lincoln police believe robbery suspect may be tied to multiple Omaha shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police believe the suspect of a robbery may be tied to multiple Omaha shootings. Lincoln officers were called to 16th Street on Friday morning at 2:53 a.m. They said a victim reported that a man holding a rifle got out of a red Ford Fusion...
'It also holds them responsible': OPS board increases penalties for bus company
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public School board votes to increase penalties for the company responsible for getting thousands of students to and from school. OPS says it hopes this will hold the company accountable. For the first time since signing a 2019 contract, OPS is increasing those penalties...
Casino gaming in Nebraska racks up more than $285,000 in revenue in less than a month
LINCOLN, Neb. — WarHorse Lincoln earned $285,963.03 in revenue in a matter of weeks, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released the numbers Monday evening in its first monthly report. The report also broke down the revenue distribution, which included:. 70% to the Nebraska Property...
Avian Influenza hits Henry Doorly, two pelicans die
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday evening that two pink-backed pelicans had died due to a "highly pathogenic avian influenza". Zoo officials noticed different behavior in the first pelican when it didn't eat during feeding time on Wednesday. When feeders returned Thursday morning the bird was dead.
'Not a good idea': Ponca Hills fire chief warns of burn ban
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of the state is still experiencing drought-like conditions and that dry weather creates a high threat for fire. Firefighters in Douglas County are urging people to comply with the local burn ban. The chief of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department says it's just a...
Council Bluffs student faces charges for making threats
Council Bluffs police say a teen is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school. Officers said Sunday night they were able to find and identify the 16-year old boy after a video of the threat was shared by students at Abraham Lincoln High School. Police...
'Gave me purpose': Program works to help adults with disabilities find jobs
OMAHA, Neb. — October marks Disability Employee Awareness Month and here locally one program is trying to help adults with disabilities lead a normal life through working. They provide the opportunity and hands-on training until that person is ready to find a job on their own. Jalen Hankins starts...
Omaha Police: Woman taken into custody for driving, firing multiple shots into air
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was taken into custody after firing multiple shots into the air near 34th and Martin Sunday. It happened just after midnight. Omaha police said a woman was driving around the area and fired multiple shots into the air. No one was injured. She was...
Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
