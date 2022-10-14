ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

KETV.com

One person injured in crash near Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a crash south of Eppley Airfield early Tuesday. A vehicle hit a tree and crossed the median before stopping in the opposite lanes near Pratt Court around 1 a.m. Paramedics transported one person to an Omaha hospital for treatment and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Woman shot several times, rushed to Omaha hospital in critical condition

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers identified a woman shot near 42nd St. and Curtis Ave. Monday night. Police confirmed Tamika Sturgeon, 37, was shot several times. Paramedics took the woman to Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. Police said in a news release her injuries were non-life-threatening. Omaha police...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Low temperatures hit Omaha, experts give furnace advice

With freezing temperatures creeping in before Halloween, it might be time to check the noise coming from the basement. "There's no substitute for being safe," said Fred Piccolo, owner of Paradise Heating and Cooling. He says the key to a warm home is a functioning furnace. "One of the biggest...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Avian Influenza hits Henry Doorly, two pelicans die

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday evening that two pink-backed pelicans had died due to a "highly pathogenic avian influenza". Zoo officials noticed different behavior in the first pelican when it didn't eat during feeding time on Wednesday. When feeders returned Thursday morning the bird was dead.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Not a good idea': Ponca Hills fire chief warns of burn ban

OMAHA, Neb. — Much of the state is still experiencing drought-like conditions and that dry weather creates a high threat for fire. Firefighters in Douglas County are urging people to comply with the local burn ban. The chief of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department says it's just a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Council Bluffs student faces charges for making threats

Council Bluffs police say a teen is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school. Officers said Sunday night they were able to find and identify the 16-year old boy after a video of the threat was shared by students at Abraham Lincoln High School. Police...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE

