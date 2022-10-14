Drive-thru customer fires gun at fast-food employee through his car door, video shows

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. ( WRIC ) – A police department in Virginia is asking for help identifying and locating a man who was filmed shooting at employees of a drive-thru restaurant in July.

Police say the man, driving a blue Toyota sedan with four people inside, pulled into the drive-thru lane of a Cook Out restaurant in Chesterfield County shortly before 11:30 p.m. on July 31. After being handed his order, the driver took a sip of his drink, pulled out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car at the drive-thru window, striking an employee inside.

Immediately after firing the round, the driver pulled out of the drive-thru, according to the Chesterfield County Police.

The employee was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting, meanwhile, was captured on the restaurant’s security footage. Police in Chesterfield County shared the video on Facebook on Thursday.

The driver was described by witnesses as a Hispanic man in his mid- to late-20s, with a beard and long black curly hair in a ponytail with a fade underneath. The passenger in the front seat was described as a Hispanic woman with orange and blonde hair with black roots. There were two female children in the backseat, witnesses told police.

Anyone who recognizes the car seen in the footage or has information related to this incident is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

