The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to an assault on police that occurred at 600 N. Delaware Ave. On October 16, 2022, at 8:05 pm, 6th District officers responded to a large group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs near the Lukoil gas station at Delaware Ave and Spring Garden St. One of the riders crashed his dirt bike by the gas pumps and immediately fled on foot. The 2011 Honda dirt bike left behind had been reported stolen out of New Jersey. As officers attempted to secure the stolen dirt bike the crowd began to circle the officers while throwing bricks, bottles and other objects at them. One marked police vehicle was kicked repeatedly and had its windshield broken with brick before the group fled the area.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO