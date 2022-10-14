ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 16th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting that occurred on October 12th, 2022, in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:15 PM on the southeast corner of 52nd and Arch Streets. Surveillance. video shows two males approach the corner where several people, including a mother...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Assault on Police in the 6th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to an assault on police that occurred at 600 N. Delaware Ave. On October 16, 2022, at 8:05 pm, 6th District officers responded to a large group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs near the Lukoil gas station at Delaware Ave and Spring Garden St. One of the riders crashed his dirt bike by the gas pumps and immediately fled on foot. The 2011 Honda dirt bike left behind had been reported stolen out of New Jersey. As officers attempted to secure the stolen dirt bike the crowd began to circle the officers while throwing bricks, bottles and other objects at them. One marked police vehicle was kicked repeatedly and had its windshield broken with brick before the group fled the area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Woman arrested after man shot on SEPTA platform in Frankford

FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Dover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning

Dover Police were called for a shooting on South Bradford Street just after one Sunday morning. A 29 year old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body was located. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Body cam video shows moment police arrive to unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A fiery car crash in Montgomery County injured three people. Police say it happened after an unsanctioned car rally. It was a chaotic weekend in Abington Township. Police say nearly 200 cars zoomed first through the parking lot of a mall and then into a nearby neighborhood.Body camera footage shows the moment when Abington Township Police officers arrived at Willow Grove Park Mall to break up the unauthorized car rally event Saturday night. From the mall, a driver, that police believe is connected to the rally, took off to the 2900 block of Old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Young Man Shot Dead In Dover Early Sunday

The Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 1:12 Sunday morning when a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street in Dover. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 29-year-old, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. First responders provided medical attention at the scene prior to transporting the victim Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
DOVER, DE

