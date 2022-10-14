Read full article on original website
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 16th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting that occurred on October 12th, 2022, in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:15 PM on the southeast corner of 52nd and Arch Streets. Surveillance. video shows two males approach the corner where several people, including a mother...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Assault on Police in the 6th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to an assault on police that occurred at 600 N. Delaware Ave. On October 16, 2022, at 8:05 pm, 6th District officers responded to a large group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs near the Lukoil gas station at Delaware Ave and Spring Garden St. One of the riders crashed his dirt bike by the gas pumps and immediately fled on foot. The 2011 Honda dirt bike left behind had been reported stolen out of New Jersey. As officers attempted to secure the stolen dirt bike the crowd began to circle the officers while throwing bricks, bottles and other objects at them. One marked police vehicle was kicked repeatedly and had its windshield broken with brick before the group fled the area.
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in
Troy Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month, according to police.
fox29.com
Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m. Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder...
fox29.com
Police release photo of suspected vehicle after man, 62, killed in Fox Chase hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A driver is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section, and now police say they have the vehicle on camera. The 62-year-old victim was crossing Verree Road near Rhawn Street when he was hit by a speeding vehicle Friday night, according to police. Police say...
fox29.com
Video: Man shot three times during attempted robbery in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended in gunshots in Kensington. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on the 3200 block of North Front Street. Officials say a 30-year-old man was shot three times in his lower back and hip during an...
fox29.com
Arrests made after priest carjacked while unloading wheelchair in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 64-year-old became the victim of a brazen carjacking on the streets of Kensington Sunday night, and now police say an investigation has led to arrests. The man was trying to get his wheelchair out of his trunk when four suspects rushed him on the 2100 block of East Somerset Street.
fox29.com
Police: Suspect who shot into car in Chinatown parking lot after crash sought by authorities
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect. According to police, the suspect fired a handgun several times into the windshield of an Infinity sedan in a parking lot located at 133 N 10th Street in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.
fox29.com
Roxborough shooting: 15-year-old suspect linked to deadly shooting turns himself in, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say a teenage suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School surrendered to police on Monday. Troy Fletcher, 15, had a lawyer present when he turned himself into homicide detectives on multiple charges, according to police. Fletcher is facing several charges,...
US Marshals offer $5K reward for teen suspect in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Dayron Burney-Thorn is wanted for murder and related charges in relation to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on September 27 following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.
fox29.com
Police: Woman arrested after man shot on SEPTA platform in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
Suspect arrested in SEPTA El platform shooting
Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 34-year-old woman after a shooting on a SEPTA Market-Frankford El platform that left a man in the hospital.
Video: Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and then taking off with his car. It happened on Oct. 3rd at a store at 5015 North Broad Street.Police say the men were masked, pulled out a gun and then took the victim's money and car keys.If you recognize these suspects, please call the police.
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning
Dover Police were called for a shooting on South Bradford Street just after one Sunday morning. A 29 year old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body was located. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Body cam video shows moment police arrive to unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A fiery car crash in Montgomery County injured three people. Police say it happened after an unsanctioned car rally. It was a chaotic weekend in Abington Township. Police say nearly 200 cars zoomed first through the parking lot of a mall and then into a nearby neighborhood.Body camera footage shows the moment when Abington Township Police officers arrived at Willow Grove Park Mall to break up the unauthorized car rally event Saturday night. From the mall, a driver, that police believe is connected to the rally, took off to the 2900 block of Old...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Young Man Shot Dead In Dover Early Sunday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 1:12 Sunday morning when a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street in Dover. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 29-year-old, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. First responders provided medical attention at the scene prior to transporting the victim Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
CBS News
Priest and passenger carjacked in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a priest was carjacked in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2100 block East Somerset Street around 8:45 p.m. Authorities say four men approached the priest while he was unloading a wheelchair from the trunk of his blue 2013...
Woman shot during argument across the street from bar in Old City
Investigators say an argument inside a bar between the victim and a man carried over to a parking lot across the street.
Camden police investigating after at least one person shot at Tamarack Station Apartments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A shooting investigation is underway in Camden, New Jersey. Police say just before 3 a.m. Monday, they responded to the Tamarack Station Apartments along Davis Street for a report of at least one person shot.Police released neither any information on the victim's condition nor a description of the shooter.
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
