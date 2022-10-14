ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locker Room Preview: Packers gear up for road trip as Jon Runyan joins the show

By Indiana Schilz
 4 days ago

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After returning home for a short stint against the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers gear up for a three-game road trip, starting with a flight over to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Commanders.

Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney will talk about the Green and Gold’s performance in the chilly temperatures at Lambeau Field against Zach Wilson and the Jets, who have been a pleasant surprise to the NFL.

Packers offensive lineman and former Michigan Wolverine Jon Runyan is scheduled to join Locker Room live and discuss the team’s production through Week 6.

Local 5’s Locker Room kicks off at 6:30 CST on Tuesday, October 18 from the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Village of Ashwaubenon.

WFRV Local 5

Locker Room: Tipa Galeai joins the show

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers fell to 3-2 on the season after the 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in the team’s first-ever regular season game played in London. In this week’s edition of Locker Room, linebacker Tipa Galeai joined Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl 45 champion Jarrett Bush […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room Preview: Center Josh Myers expected to join live

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the battle of the bays, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will return back home before facing the New England Patriots. Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Jarrett Bush will talk about the positives and negatives of the Packers’ start to the year and preview Mac Jones coming to Lambeau Field. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Former five-star recruit tweets that he’s transferring from Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Offensive tackle and former five-star recruit Logan Brown said via Twitter on Wednesday that he’s entering the transfer portal and leaving Wisconsin. Brown issued a tweet thanking Wisconsin for the opportunity and saying, “I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere.” Brown was […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

(AP) – Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WFRV Local 5

Packers falter after half, lose London game to Giants 27-22

LONDON (WFRV) – Before a crowd of 61,024 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Packers built a 17-3 lead against the New York Giants, well on their way to a fourth straight victory. But in a reflection of the season so far, Green Bay couldn’t put together two consecutive halves of winning football, falling 27-22 to […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room: Adrian Amos on win vs. Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers picked up their first win of the season on Sunday in their home opener versus the Chicago Bears, winning 27-10. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney were joined by Packers safety Adrian Amos in this week’s episode of ‘Locker Room’. Griffin, Sydney, and Amos […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers survive gritty overtime battle, beat Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In an afternoon of mistakes, turnovers, and wild twists, it was an old reliable face triggering the postgame fireworks as the Packers gutted out a 27-24 win over the Patriots. Green Bay racked up 199 rushing yards, the defense forced a key three-and-out in overtime, and Mason Crosby kicked the […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers look to take care of business in London

The Green Bay Packers are headed over the pond to face the New York Giants early Sunday morning. But make no mistake, this is no vacation. The mission is clear. “We want the W,” was the message from the Packers locker room after Sunday’s overtime victory over New England at Lambeau Field.  Green Bay is tied […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

AP source: Davante Adams could be suspended for shove

(AP) – Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a person to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to […]
KANSAS STATE
WFRV Local 5

Packers defeat Tom Brady, Bucs in defensive slugfest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFRV) – Tom Brady drove the Buccaneers 89 yards for a touchdown with seconds left in the game, but De’Vondre Campbell secured the Packers win with the bat of his hand. In what might have been the last matchup between future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, Rodgers walked away […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Gritty victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 3 win. From Week 3 with Tom Brady, the quarterback with the […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard gets unique bobblehead

(WFRV) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with BobblesGalore and Allen Lazard unveiled the first bobblehead of the Green Bay wide receiver. The limited-edition bobbleheads of Lazard, which are individually numbered to only 500, just arrived and can be purchased online from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst; names DC Leonhard interim coach

(AP) – Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after a 2-3 start to his eighth season leading the school where he played, in the city where he grew up. The surprising move comes a day after Wisconsin lost at home 34-10 to Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema. Chryst is 67-26 since […]
MADISON, WI
