Latto And Nicki Minaj ‘Big Energy’ Engage In Nonstop Twitter Tussle Over Grammys Consideration, ‘KARENing’ & Rapists, Receipts Runneth Over

By @IamDaniCanada
 4 days ago

“Super freaky grandma is married AND related to f****g rapists, you ain’t gone bully me B****!”

Yet another egregiously exhausting war of words ensued on Twitter between two female rappers who traded shade for HOURSSSSSSS after one of them took issue with their Grammys consideration. The ladies went head to head in front of millions amid claims of “KARENing”, “40-year-old” bullying, mentions of rapists, and the release of texts and a phone call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kg3l1_0iZBzk0Q00
Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images For The Met Gala /Vogue

Nicki Minaj and Latto are trending topics after Nicki protested the Recording Academy moving her track “Super Freaky Girl” from consideration in the Grammys’ rap division to a pop category. According to Onika, if her track is to be considered “pop”, then Latto’s song “Big Energy” should be moved to that category as well. The rapper, 39, took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the move before the entire ordeal kicked off.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj tweeted late Thursday. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she added, referring to Latto’s hit song. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

She wasn’t finished however, she then went live on Instagram to explain her side noting that there’s a “concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years.”

“I always say this; any rapper, female or male, that wins a Grammy, you should be f****ng proud of yourself. But why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki? Well, I’ll tell you why. They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me.”

[…]

“If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop, then so is ‘Big Energy’,” said Minaj. “If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same with ‘Big Energy.’ Right? Same producers on both songs, by the way, if you want to talk about it. So let’s keep s*** fair,” she added noting that white members of the Recording Academy wouldn’t vote for her over pop artists like Adele and Harry Styles.

Nicki also reposted a fan who noted that Latto called “Big Energy” a pop track.

Clearly noticing Nicki’s rant, Latto, 23, not so subtly tweeted;

“Damn I can’t win for losing…all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.”

Nicki picked up the shade and things escalated further from there.

Nicki Minaj And Latto Go Head To Head On Twitter

Nicki Minaj posted a text from Latto whom she dubbed “Scratch Off” and a “Karen” where Latto agreed that the Academy shouldn’t have moved “Super Freaky Girl” to the pop category but added that “because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up.”

“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews,” wrote [and deleted] Nicki Minaj. “Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

Latto clapped back saying she “didn’t wanna do the internet s***” while alleging that Nicki [who is “older than her mom”] has been subtweeting her for months…

“Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious,” she added. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. … Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ.”

but Nicki wouldn’t let up.

“All this time I thought you was at least 35,” wrote Minaj.

Latto then went on a spree posting alleged receipts of Nicki’s subtweets, while Nicki issued rebuttals and started sharing DMs.

