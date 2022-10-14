1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'

Photo: Getty Images

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits , Americans just have a strong love for breakfast foods .

Mashed compiled a list of the 15 absolute best breakfast restaurants in America. The website states, "While some of America's best breakfast restaurants are historic institutions that gather lines daily, other places are focusing on specific breakfast dishes and doing them really, really well."

According to the website, one Texas restaurant is among the best breakfast spots in America. Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ in Austin landed on the list. The website explains:

"The breakfast taco rules the morning in Texas and Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ food truck is where you can find the absolute best warm tortilla wrapped eggs this side of the Mexico border.

This little truck is known for serving BBQ in fresh, homemade tortillas and breakfast is no exception. Up until 11 a.m., you can stop by for a taco slathered in hand-chopped salsa, fluffy eggs, cheese, thick-cut smoked bacon, and a big ol' slab of brisket. It's the best of everything Texas and in one bite you'll agree that this is the best breakfast taco you've ever had."

A complete list of the 15 absolute best breakfast restaurants in America can be found on the Mashed website.