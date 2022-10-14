Have you seen Trevor? Ann Arbor police say endangered missing man may be suicidal

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - A missing Ann Arbor man who was last seen five days ago could be in danger of himself, police said in a statement on Friday.

Trevor Woolery, 30, is considered endangered after he disappeared in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Oct. 9. According to police, Woolery had diagnosed mental health issues, has a history of substance abuse and could be suicidal.

Woolery is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Woolery's whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Jim Anuszkiewicz at (734) 794-6930 ext. 49324 or by email at janusszki@a2gov.org.

Tips can also be submitted 100% anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or online here .