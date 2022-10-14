Green Day have shared their plans to celebrate 25 years of 'Nimrod'
Although Cali-Punks Green Day are celebrating 25 years since the release of their 1997 album Nimrod today -- October 14, 2022 -- they’re planning an even bigger bash with a 25th Anniversary box set due for release in the new year.
The celebratory Nimrod release, set for January 27, 2023, will include the original album, which features the fan-favorite hits "Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)," "Hitchin’ A Ride," "Redundant," and "Nice Guys Finish Last," as well as an entire disc of unreleased demos, plus a live recording from Philadelphia, PA’s famed Electric Factory , recorded on November 14, 1997, just a month after the record’s release.
The band made the "BIG" announcement on social media telling followers, "We’re re-releasing the album at the top of [the] new year on January 27th with 14 previously unreleased demos *and* Live at The Electric Factory (which include 15 more unreleased tracks)." Additional details were offered as well, such as a "sick silver vinyl" option for the box set, which can be pre-ordered now with the digital album. Listen to the first demo, “You Irritate Me,” below.
"There’s also some limited edition Nimrod merch available in the webstore ," the band ended their announcement. "You’re gonna want to check that out."
Take a look at the official track listings and box set options below.
NIMROD 25 - 25th Anniversary Edition Tracklisting
Vinyl Box (5 LPs):
LP 1 & 2: Nimrod
LP 3: Nimrod Demos
LP 4 & 5: Live at The Electric Factory 1997
CD Box (3 CDs):
CD 1: Nimrod
CD 2: Nimrod Demos
CD 3: Live at The Electric Factory 1997
Nimrod
1. Nice Guys Finish Last
2. Hitchin’ A Ride
3. The Grouch
4. Redundant
5. Scattered
6. All The Time
7. Worry Rock
8. Platypus (I Hate You)
9. Uptight
10. Last Ride In
11. Jinx
12. Haushinka
13. Walking Alone
14. Reject
15. Take Back
16. King For A Day
17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
18. Prosthetic Head
Nimrod Demos
1. Nice Guys Finish Last
2. Place Inside My Head
3. The Grouch
4. Walking Alone
5. Jinx
6. Alison
7. Espionage
8. You Irritate Me
9. Tre Polka
10. When It’s Time
11. Desensitized
12. Chain Saw
13. Reject
14. Black Eyeliner
Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia
November 14, 1997
1. Going To Pasalacqua
2. Welcome To Paradise
3. Geek Stink Breath
4. Nice Guys Finish Last
5. Hitchin’ A Ride
6. The Grouch
7. Chump
8. Longview
9. 2000 Light Years Away
10. Brainstew
11. Jaded
12. Knowledge
13. Basket Case
14. She
15. F**k Off And Die
16. Paper Lanterns
17. Scattered
18. Prosthetic Head
19. When I Come Around
20. Good Riddance
Keep the nostalgia going well into 2023 when Green Day and Blink-182 headline next year's When We Were Young Festival amongst an incredible logo-soup of throwback artists including Sum 41 , Yellowcard , The Offspring , Good Charlotte , and tons of others.
