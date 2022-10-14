Green Day have shared their plans to celebrate 25 years of 'Nimrod'

Although Cali-Punks Green Day are celebrating 25 years since the release of their 1997 album Nimrod today -- October 14, 2022 -- they’re planning an even bigger bash with a 25th Anniversary box set due for release in the new year.

The celebratory Nimrod release, set for January 27, 2023, will include the original album, which features the fan-favorite hits "Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)," "Hitchin’ A Ride," "Redundant," and "Nice Guys Finish Last," as well as an entire disc of unreleased demos, plus a live recording from Philadelphia, PA’s famed Electric Factory , recorded on November 14, 1997, just a month after the record’s release.

The band made the "BIG" announcement on social media telling followers, "We’re re-releasing the album at the top of [the] new year on January 27th with 14 previously unreleased demos *and* Live at The Electric Factory (which include 15 more unreleased tracks)." Additional details were offered as well, such as a "sick silver vinyl" option for the box set, which can be pre-ordered now with the digital album. Listen to the first demo, “You Irritate Me,” below.

"There’s also some limited edition Nimrod merch available in the webstore ," the band ended their announcement. "You’re gonna want to check that out."

Take a look at the official track listings and box set options below.

NIMROD 25 - 25th Anniversary Edition Tracklisting

Vinyl Box (5 LPs):

LP 1 & 2: Nimrod

LP 3: Nimrod Demos

LP 4 & 5: Live at The Electric Factory 1997

CD Box (3 CDs):

CD 1: Nimrod

CD 2: Nimrod Demos

CD 3: Live at The Electric Factory 1997

Nimrod

1. Nice Guys Finish Last

2. Hitchin’ A Ride

3. The Grouch

4. Redundant

5. Scattered

6. All The Time

7. Worry Rock

8. Platypus (I Hate You)

9. Uptight

10. Last Ride In

11. Jinx

12. Haushinka

13. Walking Alone

14. Reject

15. Take Back

16. King For A Day

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

18. Prosthetic Head

Nimrod Demos

1. Nice Guys Finish Last

2. Place Inside My Head

3. The Grouch

4. Walking Alone

5. Jinx

6. Alison

7. Espionage

8. You Irritate Me

9. Tre Polka

10. When It’s Time

11. Desensitized

12. Chain Saw

13. Reject

14. Black Eyeliner

Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia

November 14, 1997

1. Going To Pasalacqua

2. Welcome To Paradise

3. Geek Stink Breath

4. Nice Guys Finish Last

5. Hitchin’ A Ride

6. The Grouch

7. Chump

8. Longview

9. 2000 Light Years Away

10. Brainstew

11. Jaded

12. Knowledge

13. Basket Case

14. She

15. F**k Off And Die

16. Paper Lanterns

17. Scattered

18. Prosthetic Head

19. When I Come Around

20. Good Riddance

Keep the nostalgia going well into 2023 when Green Day and Blink-182 headline next year's When We Were Young Festival amongst an incredible logo-soup of throwback artists including Sum 41 , Yellowcard , The Offspring , Good Charlotte , and tons of others.

