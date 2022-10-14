ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

You have until next week to claim your relief check in some states—how to get your money before the deadline

By Mike Winters, @MikeWintrs
CNBC
 4 days ago
Comments / 41

Janie King
2d ago

The Government os over All States b if you Do One DO All. When Election Time comes Around Each other State Voted and now We're being ignored. It's not Fair Do Right by All.

Bricks Bricks
2d ago

They keep listing Massachusetts, but that's a lie we never get or got anything back. They're playing head games with you that believe this is true.

Edward Hunter
2d ago

what about TG he system in Pennsylvania I think the going to wait for the election the always we do paying a lot up here for gas and groceries and utilities come on or the government is giving the hard earned money to the imergrant are going on our taxes money so they get frist time basic here give us the truth we us american can't take it no more

Related
Money

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
VIRGINIA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

You could still be owed $3,600 from unclaimed $3.7billion pot – how to check if you’re missing out

AMERICANS are owed up to $3,600 worth of payments and you’ll want to check and make sure that you’re not missing out. A report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration shows that the Internal Revenue Service failed to send the advanced Child Tax Credit payment to 4.1million qualifying households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.

