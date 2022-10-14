Michael Jay Burrell, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 23, 1946, in Elkins, WV, a son of the late Amory and Josephine Burrell. Michael loved his long career as a sales representative, technical advisor, and independent consultant in the blasting and mining industry. In his many years, he had the privilege to work for the Ensign-Bickford Company and Dyno Nobel Inc. and was a member of multiple professional organizations. He relished traveling the country and many parts of the world for his work, and he developed many meaningful partnerships with his colleagues, who became valued friends.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO