Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Cottrell, Michael Alan
Michael Alan Cottrell, 61, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1961, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Michael Joe Cottrell and Charlene Ann Allman Cottrell of Parkersburg. Growing up, Mike had a love for football, baseball,...
WTAP
Obituary: Russell, Lura Emily
Lura Emily Russell, 83, of Parkersburg, died October 14, 2022, at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after a brief illness. She was born on June 7, 1939, in Leachtown, the daughter of the late Charles Rinehart and the late Wanita Rinehart. Lura was a 1956 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She was a homemaker, though, for a time, she had a small business of wallpapering and interior painting. Through the years, she enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning, working in her flowers and antiques, drawing and painting, fishing, and reading.
WTAP
Obituary: Knox, David Harold
David Harold Knox, 80, of Nashville, IN, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born February 10, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Matthew and Christina Martin Knox. David was a 1960 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was the owner and operator...
WTAP
Obituary: Burrell, Michael Jay
Michael Jay Burrell, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 23, 1946, in Elkins, WV, a son of the late Amory and Josephine Burrell. Michael loved his long career as a sales representative, technical advisor, and independent consultant in the blasting and mining industry. In his many years, he had the privilege to work for the Ensign-Bickford Company and Dyno Nobel Inc. and was a member of multiple professional organizations. He relished traveling the country and many parts of the world for his work, and he developed many meaningful partnerships with his colleagues, who became valued friends.
WTAP
Wheelhouse dedicated in Mountwood Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon a wheelhouse was dedicated in Mountwood park. The wheelhouse stood outside in the elements for years until Mike Naylor donated funding in order to preserve the wheel. The wheel is now placed in a shed, the wheel is still viewable to anyone that travels...
WTAP
Obituary: Swaney, Sigrid
Sigrid Swaney, 83, of Marietta, lost her battle with cancer on Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 4, 1939, in Erfurt, Germany (moving to Marietta in the late 1950′s), a daughter of the late Rudolf and Marianne Bolens Guelland. Sigrid was well-traveled and...
WTAP
County Commission: 10/17/2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today in county commission a proclamation was read before the commissioners about domestic violence awareness month. This proclamation was read for Wood county to officially recognize the month. The commissioners unanimously voted to pass the proclamation. Sexual Assault response advocate, Teresa Smith, says the commissioners approval...
WTAP
Obituary: Holbert, Wanda “Toots”
Wanda “Toots” Holbert, 81, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 4, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV but grew up in Slate, EV, and was a daughter of the late Clem and Nina Grace Sams Hall. Wanda was a 1959...
WTAP
Barlow VFD celebrates their 75th year of service
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Barlow VFD celebrated their 75th year of service to the community. First responders from all years came back to reflect on the time they spent serving the community and some newer members celebrated what the fire department could become. Squad Chief, Janet Seaman, thanks...
WTAP
Obituary: March, Karen Kay
Karen Kay March, 66, of Elizabeth, died October 14, 2022, at the Willows Center Nursing Home. Karen was born on September 26, 1956, in Cleveland, OH, and was the daughter of Willard and Zoanna Wright Dorsey. She worked as a medical records clerk in Dr. Simms office and attended Island...
WTAP
Obituary: Perrine, Leonard Berkley “Berk”
Leonard Berkley “Berk” Perrine, 73, of Whipple, passed away at his home on October 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born May 27, 1949, in Shock, WV, to Shirley Ralph and Mary Azalea (Carr) Perrine. Berk was a 1967 graduate of Wirt County High School and was drafted in 1969 into the US Army. He served in Company C - 1st Battalion 2nd Infantry and the 1st Infantry 5th Army. Berk had been employed at Wood County Bank, EDS, and had retired from JBPC Systems. He enjoyed working on classic cars, going on campouts, cooking, and just spending time with family and friends.
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. to hold volunteer reception center training Oct. 18
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is holding a free training class for people that can save lives. The health department will be holding a volunteer reception center training class this Tuesday. The class teaches what to do when a disaster strikes. Health department public information officer,...
WTAP
Putnam Street tunnel mural receives Ohio awards
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Putnam Street mural has received two Ohio awards. The mural that was done in 2021 has received recognition from Heritage Ohio. The mural won the ‘Best Ohio Main Street Committee Project’. Public Art Committee Chairman, Bobby Rosenstock, says that the mural brings...
WTAP
Obituary: Holbert, Alvin Ray
Alvin Ray Holbert, 65, of Big Bend, WV, passed away at his residence on October 12, 2022. Alvin was born in Elizabeth, WV, on December 9, 1956. He is the son of the late Oliver and Betty (Walker) Holbert of Big Bend. He is survived by his wife of 46...
WTAP
OSHP: Plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are responding to a plane crash in Marietta. Not much is known about the flight at this time. According to a Twitter post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The crash happened near Pioneer Family Auto...
WTAP
UPDATE: Two people killed in plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the pilot and a passenger are dead following a plane crash in Marietta. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. The plane crashed at the Pioneer Buick GMC...
WTAP
Marietta DAV tees off their first annual veterans mobility golf scramble
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning was a special one for the Marietta Disabled American Veterans. This was the start of their first annual veterans mobility golf scramble. This event gives veterans mobility devices such as motorized wheelchairs, lift chairs and motorized scooters. This will...
WTAP
Wood County Schools to hold meeting on levy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools is giving people a chance to learn more about an excess levy on the November 8th ballot. The school board is asking people to pass the renewal of the operating levy. If approved, officials say the levy will have many benefits for all...
WTAP
Marietta High School boy’s soccer teams “Kick for the Cure”
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta boys soccer held a “Kick For The Cure” match this evening. The teams wanted to bring awareness to cancer and raised funds for Belpre Cancer Center. They had some raffles, a 50-50 drawing, and more to raise money. Coach Todd Morris talked about...
WTAP
School officials tell drivers to be mindful to school buses on the road
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It is National School Bus Safety Week and school officials are requesting drivers be mindful of buses and use caution. Wood County Schools communications coordinator, Michael Erb says that drivers and others out on the roads need to be more aware. This is not only with...
Comments / 0